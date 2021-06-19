Future-facing digital marketing agency, Mediaworks has been appointed to support York St John University’s (YSJ) new degree apprenticeship campaign.

The project follows the recent Government announcement in the new Education Bill that aims to upskill the nation’s workforce, encouraging more businesses into adopting apprenticeship schemes.

YSJ selected Mediaworks to help to drive its apprenticeship degree scheme across its two campuses in York and London. The agency will focus on targeted social and paid search activity to capture those looking for schemes, as well as wider brand awareness and PR.

The campaign assets, which feature striking and inspirational career-led messages, will appear across the University’s online and digital platforms. Teams from Mediaworks’ Leeds and Gateshead operations are supporting the campaign.

The new agreement marks the latest project in what is a long-term partnership between the University and Mediaworks, which has included supporting the University’s business school with course specific marketing, as well as co-curating their MSc in digital marketing. YSJ and Mediaworks also teamed up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in 2020 to offer a virtual digital short course. Thousands applied, attracting students from as far afield as Singapore, Denver and Melbourne.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder at Mediaworks, said: “We’ve enjoyed an enormously successful relationship with York St John University and this new campaign will encourage more employees and employers to look at the benefits of degree apprenticeships with YSJ. Our brand and PR efforts aim to drive big businesses from across the UK to join existing partners of YSJ, including United Utilities, E.ON and Benenden Health.

“Mediaworks has become a sector leader in the delivery of digital solutions in education and it’s a thrill we’ll continue to work with YSJ on helping them own their future in the competitive online space.”

York St John University delivers a range of apprenticeship programmes from both its York and London campus to a broad and diverse range of industry sectors. This includes a Level 7 Senior Leaders Apprenticeship for upskilling team leaders and managers.

Dr Brendan Paddison, Associate Dean at York St John University, said: “Adult skills have never been more important. Despite the disruption brought by the pandemic, we are extremely proud of the successes achieved last year by our degree apprentices so we would urge more businesses in the region to come forward as we can help devise the perfect apprenticeship programme for them.”

Mediaworks counts more than 15 further and higher education bodies among its client base, where they deliver a wide range of core digital and online services. The University of Sunderland, Newcastle College, Northumbria and Newcastle University and the NCFE are among its partners.

The agency delivers a range of digital services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand strategy and digital transformation. It currently has 140 full-time staff across its four national offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester and London.