The New Development Team at Lifestyle Packaging, based in East Yorkshire UK, has created an innovative range of fully biodegradable plastic containers for vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS), available for worldwide delivery.

Lifestyle Packaging’s new range of fully biodegradable BioPAC VMS jars – available in clear, amber, blue, green and white – will support the nutraceuticals industry in achieving their sustainability goals and support wider cross-industry initiatives to reduce harmful plastic waste.

The BioPAC VMS packaging is fully recyclable where accepted by local recycling schemes, but importantly, if a container ends its lifecycle in landfill or the natural environment it will degrade in 10 years – up to 200 times faster than traditional plastic packaging.

By allowing acids, secreted naturally by over 600 microbes, to soften the macromolecules within the plastic, BioPAC VMS packaging is fully biodegradable in both aerobic and anaerobic environments without the need for UV or high temperatures. CH4, CO2, biomass and water are produced as by-products of the degradation process.

The VMS market has grown considerably over recent years, as consumers look to improve their health with natural products. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this growth even further, with VMS offering widely acknowledged health and immune boosting benefits.

So much so, the global Vitamin and Mineral Supplement market is projected to reach USD 185.16 billion by 2027, up from USD 108 billion in 2019 – a CAGR of 6.4 percent.

But the majority of VMS products use plastic containers that can end up in landfill or in marine environments if not disposed of correctly by the end user.

As consumer purchasing decisions become increasingly influenced by sustainability factors, VMS brands offering eco-friendly packaging solutions are more likely to stand out in the crowded marketplace.

The in-house packaging technologists at Lifestyle Packaging will work directly with brands across the vitamin, mineral and supplements industry to develop customised biodegradable plastic jars to enhance brand visibility, while supporting them to achieve their sustainability goals.

BioPAC VMS packaging performs to the same high standards as traditional plastic packaging, enabling VMS products to maintain their normal shelf life and adhere to strict safety standards.

Rich Quelch, Head of Global Marketing at Lifestyle Packaging comments:

“At Lifestyle Packaging we’re delighted to launch our revolutionary range of biodegradable PET jars for the vitamin, mineral and supplement market. As an industry harnessing the power of nature, VMS manufacturers have an ethical duty to support the good health of these ecosystems.

“Our BioPAC VMS packaging will help reduce the amount of plastic waste created by the VMS industry without affecting packaging design and functionality. While recycling will always be the best solution for reducing plastic waste, enhancing the biodegradability of plastic packaging will help limit the negative impact if the pack ends its lifecycle in landfill, compost or marine environments.”