The Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle has launched a festive campaign to Light up Christmas this year.

With the season of goodwill just around the corner, the charity can’t plan their usual festive fundraising activities. However, their Nurses throughout the community and in the hospice in the West End of Newcastle will still be working hard to be there for patients and their families living with a terminal illness.

This year, to show how much the hospice means to the community, Marie Curie is asking as many people as possible, at work, home or school, to ‘Light up Christmas’ by pledging to raise £100 – enough to fund five hours of nursing care.

Hayley Revell, Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Newcastle said: “For every £100 raised, Marie Curie will light a lantern in the gardens of the Hospice in Newcastle for all our patients and staff to see on Christmas Eve.

“We will also send one to the supporter to display in their window wherever they are throughout December. People can dedicate their lantern in memory or celebration of a loved one or decorate it with something personal to them, and every light will make a huge difference to everyone at Marie Curie.

“This year is not what we hoped or expected it to be, but we can still make sure that Marie Curie can be there for our patients and their families by helping us Light up Christmas.”

Marie Curie cares for patients and families living with a terminal illness. The coronavirus has had, and continues to have, a devastating effect on fundraising and income – income upon which they rely on to be able to provide vital care for dying people and their loved ones.

To register for a lantern, call the Marie Curie Fundraising Team on 0191 219 1241 or email newcastlehospicefundraising@mariecurie.org.uk

All lanterns will be sent out on the week commencing November 23rd to be with supporters in time for December.

Anyone who would like to get involved can create their own Just Giving page, or make their £100 donation to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mc20