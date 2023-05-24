List of Great Clean Jokes for Summer

Summer is the season of fun, relaxation and laughter! Whether you’re lounging on the beach with friends, hosting a barbecue for family, or simply enjoying the sunshine in your backyard, there’s nothing quite like a good laugh to bring people together. To get your summer off to the right start, we’ve compiled a list of great clean jokes that are perfect for any occasion. So sit back, relax, and get ready to laugh your sunscreen off!

1. Why did the tomato turn red?

Because it saw the salad dressing!

This classic joke is sure to get a chuckle out of even the toughest crowd. Whether you’re enjoying fresh garden veggies or indulging in a summer salad, this joke is the perfect way to add some flavor to your meal. Just be careful not to let the puns become too cheesy!

2. Why don’t scientists trust atoms?

Because they make up everything.

If you’re hosting a summer barbecue or pool party, this science joke is a great way to entertain your guests and show off your smarts. From physics to chemistry, this clean joke is sure to spark some interesting conversations and keep your guests entertained– even if they didn’t quite get the joke.

3. Why was the math book sad?

Because it had too many problems.

If you have kids (or are just a big kid at heart), then this math joke is perfect for you. Whether you’re helping your little ones with their summer homework or just looking for a way to keep them entertained on a road trip, this clean joke is a great way to sneak in some education– without them even realizing it!

No matter what your summer plans may be, there’s no doubt that a good laugh can make any day brighter. By adding these clean jokes to your repertoire, you’re sure to put a smile on the faces of everyone around you. So go ahead, grab a cold drink, sit in the shade and let the laughter begin!

