The Endeavour Partnership has been successful in a major tender exercise securing a key position on a prestigious panel for the delivery of legal support to the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and associated bodies over the next four years.

The award sees the firm take a place on a panel of top law firms that will deliver legal services across a wide range of legal disciplines, needed for the Mayor and Combined Authority’s various regeneration projects which will be developed across the Tees Valley in the next few years.

The Endeavour Partnership, who operate from offices in Teesside, are rightly proud of their regional roots and connections, as well as their intimate knowledge of the area. As part of the appointment, they have forged an innovative partnership with Ward Hadaway based in Newcastle Leeds and Manchester who will be providing additional expertise.

On the decision to appoint the two firms and praising the innovative approach, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said “We’re delighted to have re-signed The Endeavour Partnership as part of our new legal framework to support the game-changing projects we’re delivering across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, including Teesworks, the Teesside Freeport, our airport and much more.

“They will not only help support us with their expert advice, but they’re going further to make sure local people across the region feel the benefit, by offering things such as local business support, skills workshops and interview training, and careers guidance, as well as committing to traineeships and apprenticeships and work experience to help inspire the next generation of would-be lawyers.

“Both Endeavour and Ward Hadaway are part of our brilliant professional services sector, which is continuing to grow and offer good-quality, well-paid jobs for local people. Thanks to projects like the Darlington Economic Campus, bringing with it 1,500 civil service roles, opportunities in the sector are only increasing.”

Deborah Kirtley, a partner at The Endeavour Partnership and part of the core delivery team said: “We are proud of the work we have completed for the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and so to be re-appointed is an honour and testament to the hard work of our entire team.

“The contract operates across all departments of the firm and takes advantage of our joined-up offer and clear desire to provide the best quality commercial advice available.

“This partnership shows that we continually strive to deliver the best services possible and look at different ways to do this for the benefit of clients.”

The announcement comes as both firms record increased year on year turnover despite the pandemic, with The Endeavour Partnership’s award-winning corporate team has had a record year, completing £425m of deals during the last financial year, a 12% increase on the previous year.