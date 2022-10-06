A north east charity, supporting over 124,000 visitors to north east prisons each year, is seeking new volunteers to help support families and children impacted by the criminal justice system in the Teesside area.

Nepacs has worked across the north east region for over 140 years to help support a positive future for prisoners, their friends and families and has a fantastic team of volunteers working in all seven prisons and courts in the north east and in the community.

The charity is giving anyone interested in volunteering the chance to come along to their volunteer open days at HMP Kirklevington Grange near Yarm.

Anyone interested can come along to The Grange coffee shop (outside HMP Kirklevington Grange) from 10am to 12noon on 13, 18 or 20 October 2022.

There are a wide range of opportunities available at Nepacs, including court support volunteers who offer advice and information to friends/families of defendants at Teesside Combined Courts. Within HMP Kirklevington Grange and HMP Holme House volunteers are needed to help in the visit tea bars, visitors’ centres, youth zones and play areas. The charity also need volunteers to support their family support programme which helps the family throughout the time their partner/relative is in prison, and their Heading Home programme which works with the family and the person in prison to plan for their release.

Those that attend will hear about the different volunteering opportunities available at HMP Kirklevington, be able to chat to existing volunteers and if interested in volunteering they will be able to sign up for volunteering on the day.

Taylor Matthews, Nepacs’ volunteer coordinator, said: “The impact of imprisonment on children and families can be devastating which is why we feel it is important to support them every step of their journey – from the courts, during the time their loved one is in prison and prior to release. Our team of volunteers are dedicated to helping prisoners’ families and children across the north east, but we are looking for more volunteers to join our team and help us to offer the best support possible during what is an extremely difficult time for families.

“Nepacs volunteers come from all walks of life. If you think you could get involved and would like to be part of a team who helps to make a difference to the lives of prisoners’ families please come along to our open days or find out more through our website.”

Please contact visitors centre manager Hilary Askin haskin@nepacs.co.uk or our volunteer coordinator at volunteering@nepacs.co.uk to find out more.

Details of all volunteer opportunities with Nepacs are on their website www.nepacs.co.uk