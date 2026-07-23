LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE UK LEADER WHO HELPED BRING SPACE SECTOR INVESTMENT TO THE NORTH EAST SEES THE PROGRESS

A SENIOR Lockheed Martin executive, who was instrumental in bringing space sector investment to the North East, has returned to the region to see the progress that has been made.

Dan Tenney, senior vice president of Global Business Development and Strategy, helped drive Lockheed Martin Space UK’s commitment to the region and recognised its potential early on.

And this week he made a return visit alongside Rod Drury, vice president of Global Space, to see at first hand how Lockheed Martin’s support has helped to strengthen the region’s growing space and technology sector.

He visited the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre (NESST), a joint project between Lockheed Martin Space UK, Northumbria University and the UK Space Agency which is due to open later this year.

Tenney expressed his admiration for what had been achieved since the investment was first conceived, highlighting the collaborative efforts between industry, Government and regional partners that have helped position the North East as an emerging hub for space and advanced technology.

“The North East is building something unique for the UK,” he said.

“The combination of world-class skills, industrial capability and regional leadership is creating the foundations for a sovereign space ecosystem that can support economic growth, innovation, and national capability.

“It has been inspiring to see the progress made since our initial investment discussions and to see the vision becoming a reality.”

They also met with North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness to discuss the progress and future impact of Lockheed Martin’s investment in the region.

The visit was further evidence of Lockheed Martin’s strong commitment to the North East, which it sees as a key partner in developing talent pipelines and in strengthening the UK’s space capabilities.

It follows in the footsteps of a meeting earlier this year in Washington DC, where North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness and Lockheed Martin UK agreed to a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to align investment, skills development and supply chain growth—bringing a more coordinated public-private approach to regional economic development.