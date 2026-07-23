SUNDERLAND’S BLANDFORD STREET TO CELEBRATE ITS INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES

A FREE, one day event will celebrate sustainability, creativity and the community spirit in one of Sunderland’s best-loved city centre streets.

The Blandford Street Party – taking place on 8 August – will showcase everything that makes the area unique, with a programme of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and hands-on experiences.

The event also marks an important milestone for the street, as it will be the first to take place following Sunderland City Council’s expansion of trading opportunities, allowing businesses and traders to operate on the street in a way that was not previously possible.

Organised by Sunderland’s BIDs – which include the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – the day will turn the spotlight on the streets unique mix of independent businesses through creative workshops, demonstrations, swap spaces and family entertainment.

The hope is that people will turn up on the day to take part and will also see what Blandford Street has to offer all year round – with a view to making it a regular stop-off point.

The full programme of activities has yet to be unveiled but it will include showing people how to give a new look to bargains bought in the street’s charity retail outlets and make and mend ideas from Norfolk Street Arts and Minerva Arts and Wellbeing.

Wear Wheels are encouraging people to bring in their bikes and get them checked out at a Dr Bike session, while people can also get their wardrobe valued by Dom Lavell of pre-loved clothing retailer, LvIUp.

Carl Heron, owner of the Glass Onion Bistro on the street and who will also be singing in the Sunderland Male Choir which will be performing, believes it will be a great occasion.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see the street come alive with activities, ideas and people, and we can’t wait to be part of an event that shines a spotlight on everything that makes Blandford Street such a unique place to visit,” he said.

It’s shaping up to be a real celebration of our street, our businesses and our community.”

The party will run from 10am until 3pm and Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs hopes visitors will turn out in force – and then return time and time again.

“The street party marks an exciting milestone for Blandford Street as the first event to take place following Sunderland City Council’s announcement to expand trading opportunities in the area.” Said Roberta.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase what already makes this street so special and to build on the strong foundations that are here.

“This event isn’t about creating something new for one day. It’s about shining a spotlight on what happens here all year round, encouraging more people to explore the street, discover its independent businesses and experience everything it has to offer.

We hope visitors leave not only inspired by the activities and creativity on offer, but also with a new appreciation for this unique part of the city and the wonderful independent businesses that call it home.”

The full programme for the day is available at https://sunderlandbid.co.uk/blandford-street-party/