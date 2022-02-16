Staff at Archers Court in Farringdon, Sunderland went above and beyond for residents by hosting a romantic evening of Valentine’s Day-themed activities and live entertainment from the local vintage singer.

Residents at the Orchard Care Home were treated to a lovely spread of themed high tea treats including cupcakes, scones, sandwiches and much more. Inspired by the romantic day, Activities Coordinator, John Casey, also hosted several themed games and activities including the resident’s favourite, bingo, and sparked several conversations with residents who wrote down special messages on heart-shaped decorations. Some of their favourites were “roses are red, violets are blue, give me a kiss and I’ll give you two” and “all you need is love and friendship”.

Red roses and chocolates were also gifted to each resident as they enjoyed a performance from local vintage singer, Kayley Cares, whose fabulous voice put a smile on all the resident’s faces, giving them a day to remember. Resident, Linda Wilson, received a beautiful basket of goodies from her friend Vince Waldrop and commented, “Being without loved ones on days like this can sometimes be lonely but the entire team here at Archers Court make me feel like family and spoilt us with chocolates, flowers and live music to make us feel special. We all enjoyed dancing and singing along to Kayley, it was so much fun.”

Offering specialist nursing care, residential care and short-term respite care, Archers Court is committed to providing the best possible care to all residents, continuing to go above and beyond to keep every resident safe during the pandemic.

Quality of care and invigorating best practice is at the forefront of Orchard Care Homes’ strategy. The group’s impressive record demonstrates the highest quality of care it provides its residents, with 91% of its homes now rated ‘Good’.