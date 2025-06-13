Maguires Country Parks Honour Family Legacy with Special 60th Birthday Tribute

Three brothers at the helm of one of the North’s leading holiday and residential park businesses have celebrated their father’s 60th birthday in unforgettable style—by naming a luxury holiday home after him.

Maguires Country Parks, a Darlington-based family business founded over 30 years ago, has grown from a single site into a portfolio of 11 award-winning parks across the North East and Yorkshire. To thank the man who helped make it all possible, sons Billy (39), Gilbert (37), and Nathan (26) Maguire have unveiled “The William”—a bespoke holiday home named in honour of their father, Billy Maguire.

As children, the Maguire brothers were immersed in the family business, doing everything from delivering gas bottles to unblocking drains. It was their father and grandfather—both named Billy—who instilled in them the values, knowledge, and work ethic that continue to shape the company today.

“The William” is available across multiple Maguires Country Parks and is designed to reflect the family’s commitment to quality, comfort, and connection with nature. With a spacious open-plan lounge, stylish dining area, fully fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and private decking, this luxury lodge offers refined countryside living with a personal story at its heart.

“When they told me, I was speechless,” said Billy Maguire, reflecting on the tribute. “I’m not someone who likes the limelight, but to have a holiday home named after me is very special. From working with my dad from a young age to seeing what my sons have achieved now—it’s beyond my dreams.”

Billy reflected emotionally on the journey from humble beginnings to building a respected, multi-park enterprise:

“We were brought up to work hard and treat people right. You can earn respect over a lifetime and lose it in seconds. I’m proud that my sons understand that and live by it.”

Gilbert Maguire explained the inspiration behind the gesture:

“Our dad started everything. We just wanted to say thank you in a way he’d never forget. Naming a holiday home after him—well, it’s something that’ll always be part of the parks, just like he is.”

Maguires Country Parks now spans sites from Berwick in Northumberland to Topcliffe in North Yorkshire, offering touring, residential, and holiday accommodation across 11 (soon to be 12) parks. Each site reflects the family’s passion for creating peaceful, high-quality environments for holidaymakers and residents alike.

“We’ve grown a lot since 2003 when Dad bought our first park,” said Gilbert. “At the time, the dream was to just pay that park off and that’d be it. But we kept going—and now we’re five-star rated, award-winning, and still proudly family-run.”

“The William” will now take its place alongside the many memories and milestones that define the Maguire family’s incredible business journey—a permanent reminder of the man who inspired it all.”