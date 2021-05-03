If you have any e-commerce project on the Magento engine, then you know that Magento 2 has already appeared. Its authors guarantee that it has become much more powerful, faster, and allows you to keep on-site. All these advantages are clear to the store owner and he will certainly want to change the “engine” of his project.

However, here he will face certain problems. Because it is a process that takes quite a lot of time and effort. What kind of problems can await businessmen? Let’s talk about the most basic problems.

Magento 1 theme doesn’t work no Magento 2

It starts with the fact that Magento 2 does not work with design and themes from Magento 1. Yes, despite the fact. That these platforms are almost identical, the database in them is different. In the same way, the extensions that were made for the first version will not work in the second version.

This is due to the different types of files and settings. Therefore, the business owner will need to consider in advance how to transfer the existing format and design of the store to the second version of the platform.

It is also possible to prepare for this if you use certain tricks for the transfer of the design. Or order the creation of a new one specifically for Magento 2.

Security

Security is one of the main reasons why it is necessary to switch from the first version of this CMS to Magento 2. Especially since this system has proven itself in terms of protecting both store data and customers.

But this applies only to direct hacker attacks. The main Magento 2 challenge is to add to your online store extensions from little-known places and little-known companies. Such applications can be dangerous and steal important ones because of the vulnerabilities their authors leave on purpose.

New integrations

As already mentioned, Magento 2 migration entails that the owner needs to reconfigure all the plugins and integrate them into his store system. This can take quite a long time because certain extensions do not work on the new version of the CMS.

Some of them will not integrate at all, which means that they will have to be similar and try to configure them.

Selecting a Migration Team

Of course, to avoid such problems with the transition to a new version of CMS, you can hire Magento development agency. It will cost some money, but the owner will get such a store, which he wants.

Final Thoughts

Magento 2 has a lot of advantages compared to the first version. However, many stores are afraid to move to a new engine because of various problems. All of them can be solved if you prepare properly and choose a qualified team to help.