Maserati offers the ultimate driving experience and gifts for Father’s Day

Jul 10, 2023 #Maserati

In the run-up to Father’s Day, Maserati has compiled a list of the top gifts for the men in our lives, as well as a truly unique, once in a lifetime driving experience.

The Maserati Driving Experience is an opportunity for drivers to get behind the wheel of a Maserati, push the car to its limits and enjoy a truly exhilarating day out. Through a series of professionally-led courses, the experience is ideal for those with a desire to discover the performance potential of the Maserati range in its natural environment: the racetrack.

Bookable through the Maserati online platform here, and with half-day courses starting from £1,200, this is an unforgettable experience for lucky dads this Father’s Day.

Off-track, there is a vast selection of branded accessories and fashion apparel available on the Maserati website, for those who want to explore the House of Trident brand:

For more information, see the Maserati Store: https://uk.maseratistore.com/.

