Online courses created by the Materials Processing Institute are now available to a global audience via the World Steel Association’s (worldsteel) steeluniversity.

The UK-based research and innovation centre reached an agreement to integrate its courses into the steeluniversity’s extensive e-learning programme, further raising its international profile.

steeluniversity is an initiative created by worldsteel to deliver education and training to current and future employees of steel companies and related businesses around the world – delivering a comprehensive package of online learning relating to steel manufacturing, steel metallurgy, steel applications, environment, and safety.

The Teesside-based Institute launched its own suite of online training courses in 2020 with the aim of reaching a much wider audience and to complement its well-established classroom-based courses.

Delivered through its own website, the courses are designed to respond to current issues and gaps in knowledge affecting the modern global steel industry.

The not-for-profit organisation has already created over 60 course modules tackling various aspects of the steel production ranging from metallurgical properties to electric arc furnace steelmaking. The agreement with worldsteel also includes a pipeline of future courses to be developed by the Institute.

Jorge Muract, Director steeluniversity, said: “The Materials Processing Institute has an international reputation for research and innovation in the field of advanced materials and I’m extremely pleased to include its expertise within our extensive suite of e-learning resources.

“Its unique combination of scientific knowledge and technical skills will support and strengthen steeluniversity’s learning programme, which aims to inform, inspire and promote a more sustainable industry.”

Chris McDonald, Chief Executive of the Materials Processing Institute, said: “Our courses have already attracted considerable interest and uptake both here in the UK and internationally and this collaboration will make them available to a much larger global audience.

“They are designed to fulfil a need for specific knowledge and solutions as the global steel industry continues to evolve and innovate and it’s a measure of the Institute’s level of skill and knowledge that it has been selected by the World Steel Association to contribute to its renowned steeluniversity.”