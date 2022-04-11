A TYNESIDE-based medical market access consultancy has moved into larger offices after another year of growth – and is set to expand further.

Maverex, which works with global pharmaceutical and medical device companies such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Nestle, has taken over bigger offices, for the third time in as many years, at its Hoults Yard base after growing its team by a third during 2020-2021.

When the company moved on to the Yard it had a team of three – it now employs 21.

Maverex works in a highly-specialised sector, providing health economic, epidemiological and outcomes research to help their clients demonstrate and communicate the value of new medicines and healthcare technologies, ensuring timely access of these new interventions to patients.

Antony Wright, Director of Health Economic Models and Applications at Maverex, said: “2021 was another good year for us and our expansion led to the need for larger offices. Our new space at Hoults Yard allows us to focus on the future – we have plenty of room for further growth and are currently recruiting for more positions.

“We work across all diseases, from oncology and cerebrovascular disease to infectious and respiratory diseases, supporting our clients to prepare for launching to a global market.

“Newcastle is establishing itself as a UK hub in our sector and it’s a great place to work. The team is very happy at the Yard, so we didn’t look anywhere else once we’d taken the decision to move to larger offices,” said Antony. “And besides, Ouseburn has also recently been voted one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by TimeOut. It’s a wonderful place to be.

“It’s a highly-specialised sector and it’s helpful to us to be close to the region’s universities – we tend to recruit at the science PhD level. Our team includes health economists, epidemiologists, market access specialists, modellers, statisticians and medical writers,” he added.

The company’s steady growth has been organic and attributed to a mixture of gaining new core business clients, repeat business and recommendations from existing clients. At the same time, Maverex has continued to develop its own digital tools; Harbour for value communications and Ocean for economic modelling.

Gregor Skeldon, Product Manager for Harbour, explained: “On top of our core services, last year was also an exciting year for the development of our two digital tools; Harbour and Ocean.

“They came to life as we listened to our clients’ needs. In 2021 we continued our investment in both platforms with the addition of new features, further refining user experience. This year, development continues as we look to add more functionality, making both solutions even more effective for our clients.”

Laura Goldston, Manager at HyHubs, which incorporates Hoults Yard, Haylofts in Newcastle city centre and Hypoint in Gateshead, said: “It’s great to see Maverex’s growth – we have a host of clients who flex their size over the years. Lots of them are in growth, which is great news for the region.

“My team works their socks off to accommodate different specialist needs for clients as we feel so strongly in partnership with their journey and conscious of how the Yard can be a hub for hybrid working.”

For more information about Maverex, go to www.maverex.com