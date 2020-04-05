To celebrate its 100 th Anniversary, Mazda has revealed a range of special edition models.

Anniversary, Mazda has revealed a range of special edition models. Each 100 th Anniversary model will feature white paint and a burgundy interior, plus unique badges.

Anniversary model will feature white paint and a burgundy interior, plus unique badges. Contrasting ‘two-tone’ exterior/interior look inspired by the exterior of Mazda’s first car: the R360.

Mazda has today revealed its 100th Anniversary Special Edition series, a range of special versions of all the key passenger cars in the firm’s global line-up. Designed to celebrate the company’s centenary, the 100th Anniversary models adopt a white-and-burgundy two-tone exterior/interior combination, inspired by high-grade versions of Mazda’s first passenger car: the Mazda R360 Coupe.

With Snowflake White Pearlescent exterior paint contrasted with burgundy interior carpet and burgundy leather seats, the 100th cars are a stand-out celebration of Mazda’s centenary. Additionally, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition models feature a host of bespoke touches to further add to their exclusivity. This includes the unique 100th Anniversary badge featuring on the burgundy floormats, on the key fob and embossed into the headrests. Externally, the same badge is on the wheel centres and the side of the car. Additionally, the 100th Anniversary MX-5 Convertible features a Dark Cherry fabric roof.

This special 100th Anniversary symbol overlays the current Mazda badge atop the original round logo of the Toyo Kogyo company. The design of which reflected the desire of Mazda founder Jujiro Matsuda to contribute to the world through engineering and the determination to constantly strive forwards.

Returning to his native city of Hiroshima having had a successful career in engineering in Osaka, where having started as an apprentice blacksmith, he founded his own foundry company, Matsuda joined the Toyo Cork Kogyo cork company. After renaming the company Toyo Kogyo in 1927, he led the company into machinery manufacturing, which ultimately led to the production of three-wheeled trucks, building the basis of the Mazda we know today.

Launched in 1960, the Mazda R360 was the firm’s first production car, this stylish coupe micro-car proved to be a huge sales success, and the white body/red roof two-tone design of high-grade versions has 60 years later inspired the exterior-interior colour combination of Mazda’s 100th Anniversary models.

Originally due to be revealed at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition models have today been announced in Japan, where pre-order for these distinctive cars is now open. 100th Anniversary models of the Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-8, Mazda6, plus RF and Convertible MX-5 will be offered in Japan through to the end of March 2021.

In the UK later this year, a 100th Anniversary Mazda MX-5 Convertible, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 will be offered, while 100th versions of the Mazda6 and Mazda CX-5 will be considered at a later date. UK pricing and specification of these centenary celebrating models will be announced later in the year.

With just 100 examples of each coming to the UK, the Mazda MX-5 Convertible, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 100th Anniversary Special Edition’s will offer a desirable blend of stand-out design and exclusivity for UK Mazda fans.

Commenting on the 100th Anniversary Special Editions, Mazda UK Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson, said: “ Mazda Corporation has created these special models as a token of appreciation for the customers who have supported Mazda through the years. We’ll be proud to have special versions of the MX-5 Convertible, CX-30 and Mazda3 in our UK showrooms later this year. UK buyers have always loved special edition MX-5s so I’m sure that with its distinctive cherry roof and burgundy interior, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Convertible will be very popular, while the first opportunity to have distinctive limited-edition versions of our latest cars: the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 is equally exciting”.

Adding, “Mazda’s have been sold in the UK for over 50 years and today, just as in the past, UK owners love the style, quality and driver involvement of our cars. Since the inception of Mazda UK in 2001 we’ve sold more than 795,000 cars in the UK, so it’s great to be able to celebrate the centenary of Mazda Corporation by offering these special models, at the same time as looking forward to our exciting future, including the launch early in 2021 of our first electric vehicle: the Mazda MX-30.”