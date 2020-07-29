On many occasions, we spend searching the internet for the best sites that serve as the San Francisco Cannabis Dispensary. This is to have this plant for different personal uses.

The drawback is that currently, the use of this plant is illegal in many countries, causing it to be consumed illegally. This has led to multiple arrests and legal cases against many people around the world.

However, in many places in the US, it is a little easier to get a good San Francisco Marijuana Dispensary. Regardless of whether the purposes for its consumption are medicinal or recreational, you can find varieties of uses for this novel plant.

Recall that Cannabis or also known as marijuana is an herbaceous species in the cannabaceae family. And it is an annual plant and bears this name because it completes its gestation in a whole year.

It is important to mention that this plant has a variable number of leaves. Generally, they have more than five in adult plants. But this quantity and even the size of them will vary as their flowers develop.

It is extremely important to mention that humans have cultivated this plant since its multiple uses since prehistoric times. We have medicinal, psychotropic use, as a spiritual tool or even have a great source of textile fiber.

Preparation of cannabis Sativa

The term cannabis or marijuana usually refers to the dried flowers and stems of they are taken from the female specimen of the plant. From the latter is where they get the most common consumption of this plant.

It is important to mention that in said stems, there are curved and isolated hairs which, in some cases, have great medicinal and healing properties that make this plant one of the most sought after for pharmaceutical purposes.

In this way, the maximum benefit for your consumption is achieved, since its content only contains between 3 and 22% THC. While industrial Cannabis contains less than 1% THC, its use is not recommended for recreational purposes.

It is important to mention that exactly since 2018 in the city of northern California, the use of recreational Cannabis only in adults is legal. This has generated great controversy among its inhabitants because it is new for society generating a great impact.

It is important to note that you can find your San Francisco Cannabis Dispensary to start using it without any legal inconvenience.

What is the best way for your consumption?

In general, Cannabis is usually consumed either by inhaling a vaporizer, smoking normally, or orally in drinks or foods that will be processed before consumption to avoid any type of discomfort.

It is important to mention that Cannabis comes in different presentations; the most common currently is smoking of dried and whole flowers. Similarly, some oils enhance their effects by being more concentrated.

We must highlight in the same way that this plant is used in the kitchen to prepare brownie recipes, which must be extremely careful when consumed orally because its THC percentage is much higher than usual.

Without a doubt, in the US, you will find your best San Francisco Marijuana Dispensary in which you will not have any problem with its consumption.