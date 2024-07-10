Meet the first ever class of medical graduates from the University of Sunderland

After five years, the School of Medicine’s class of 2024 have graduated today – the first ever from the University of Sunderland.

Students have come together to the Stadium of Light where they walked across the stage becoming the next generation of doctors.

Since the creation of the school in 2019, medical students have navigated lectures, placements, a pandemic, electives and exams.

Now 55% of medical graduates from the University will be working in hospitals across the north-east.

Dr Laura Giles, who graduated today, said: “Today was so exciting. Honestly, I can’t believe I’ve managed to get to the end. I was really nervous to go on stage but now I look back, I’m so grateful for the experience.

“It was a really rewarding experience to say the Hippocratic oath with all my classmates and I think it really did cement the fact that we are doctors now.”

Dr Becky Bramley, who also graduated from the University today, said: “It’s an honour to be part of such a special day after all the hard work and dedication that it took to get to this point.

“It’s been an amazing day with such a special group of people.”

