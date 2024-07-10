  • Wed. Jul 10th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Education Eduction Health

Meet the first ever class of medical graduates from the University of Sunderland

ByPressoffice

Jul 10, 2024 #University of Sunderland; School of Medicine; Leanne Cahill; Scott Wilkes
2024pr073pic1

After five years, the School of Medicine’s class of 2024 have graduated today – the first ever from the University of Sunderland.

Students have come together to the Stadium of Light where they walked across the stage becoming the next generation of doctors.

Since the creation of the school in 2019, medical students have navigated lectures, placements, a pandemic, electives and exams.

Now 55% of medical graduates from the University will be working in hospitals across the north-east.

Dr Laura Giles, who graduated today, said: “Today was so exciting. Honestly, I can’t believe I’ve managed to get to the end. I was really nervous to go on stage but now I look back, I’m so grateful for the experience.

“It was a really rewarding experience to say the Hippocratic oath with all my classmates and I think it really did cement the fact that we are doctors now.”

Dr Becky Bramley, who also graduated from the University today, said: “It’s an honour to be part of such a special day after all the hard work and dedication that it took to get to this point.

“It’s been an amazing day with such a special group of people.”

If you are interested in studying Medicine at the University, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/medicine/mbchb-medicine/

By Pressoffice

Related Post

Health Life
Testing Dating Apps: Ensuring Seamless User Experience with Hinge
Jul 10, 2024 Dave Stopher
Education Eduction Health
University of Sunderland’s first graduating medics set to take up north-east NHS roles
Jul 9, 2024 Pressoffice
Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Education Eduction
This student is undertaking a world record – will she succeed?
Jul 8, 2024 Pressoffice

You missed

Durham Enviroment Enviromental Environment North East North East News
Business Events Newcastle North East North East News Northumberland Sport
Education Eduction Health
North East North East News Sport Sports