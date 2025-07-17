Meet the Sunderland graduate hoping to inspire more young deaf people into further education

A student who became deaf during early childhood is hoping her story of determination and passion for learning will inspire others as she graduates from the University of Sunderland.

Aisha Rasool, 22, has bilateral sensorineural hearing loss, a severe, permanent hearing impairment affecting both ears.

However, this has not held her back from pursuing her dreams of becoming a teacher as she recently crossed the stage at the Stadium of Light during the University’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies (Monday 7 July – Friday 11 July), completing her Education Studies degree.

Aisha, who will now progress on to the University’s PGCE Further Education and Skills (FES), is hoping her graduation journey will inspire other young people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Aisha, from Middlesbrough, said: “I was determined not to let my disability be a reason why I couldn’t do something or where my disability will be used as my weakness.

“Deaf people should have their own choices in shaping their life and their education. They should never forget that they deserve to have the freedom in pursuing and choosing their sense of direction and their path.

“I am blessed to have met some beautiful people in my life through my personal, educational and professional surroundings who gave me hope.

“So, I wish to inspire others by letting them know that they should never stop fighting for their dreams no matter how hard it may seem. The struggles you are facing right now, you might surprise yourself with the strength you have to reach your dreams and overcome obstacles.”

Throughout her studies, Aisha, who can lip-read and communicate with sign language, was supported in class by an interpreter funded by the Disabled Students’ Allowance (DSA) scheme, which she applied for via Student Finance before starting her degree.

This – alongside the support of her lecturers and her family – made the world of difference to Aisha’s learning and now she is making it her mission to ensure others have the same positive experience within education.

Aisha said: “I had a mission as a little girl to become a teacher, to encourage people to write their own destiny regardless of their differences, so they will eventually pursue their lifelong dream even if the world tells them otherwise.

“My family are truly supportive of my dreams, including my younger sister, who is hearing. She believes I am capable of anything and never let my difference define me. My lecturers have been so supportive and went above and beyond to make my experience special and meaningful.

“My ambition is to become a teacher in post-16 while also volunteering at deaf organisations. I hope to explore both areas and make a difference to people’s lives, breaking down that wall of two divided worlds between hearing and deaf people into one.

“This chapter at the University of Sunderland has brought that burning passion in me again. It has been life changing.”

For one of her final year modules on Design and Innovation in Education, Aisha created a guide for staff in higher education around working with deaf students. The guide has proved so insightful, lecturers say it will be shared with the University’s wider Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industries.

Dr Kate Duffy, Senior Lecturer in Education at the University of Sunderland, said: “As a team, we have learned just as much from Aisha as she has from us.

“We cannot underestimate the additional challenge this has been for her. However, her grace and sheer determination, even when she was exhausted, is a real credit to her. We were keen to negotiate practice with Aisha rather than trying to assume what she would want or need. We have always wanted to make sure that any adjustments were not taking away the full university experience for her, wherever possible.

“It was an emotional day for both of us as she took to the stage at graduation. Aisha has been an inspiration to me and the future teachers in her cohort.”

