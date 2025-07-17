EMG Solicitors continue national expansion with new Reading office

Rebecca Sparrow, Emma Gaudern and Jemma Morland

EMG Solicitors’ growth journey continues as the firm marks another significant milestone with the opening of its newest office in Reading, further extending its national footprint and reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s top Court of Protection (COP) specialists. Officially opened on the 14th July 2025, the Reading office becomes EMG’s sixth location and its first base in the South of England. With the firm already having offices in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester and a headcount of 181 colleagues.

The new office will mainly serve as a specialist hub for the firm’s Court of Protection and Expert Witness services. The expansion which takes the firm’s COP team to 73, strengthens EMG’s ability to support deputyship clients across the UK in both property & affairs and health & welfare. This physical presence in the South means the firm can widen their offering to both clients and professionals in the region.

The Reading office is led by Director, Rebecca Sparrow, who joined the firm in January 2024. A highly experienced and respected professional deputy, Rebecca has a proven track record in managing complex financial matters and providing expert witness statements involving mental capacity and financial loss. Rebecca is supported by Departmental Director, Tim Bennett, also a professional deputy, who joined the firm in March 2025.

Rebecca Sparrow, Director at EMG Solicitors, said:

“It’s a really exciting time for EMG as we open our Reading office, bringing our specialist Court of Protection and Expert Witness services to clients across the South of England.

Demand continues to grow nationally and establishing a southern base enables us to be more accessible and support a much broader range of clients. All of whom will benefit from the same trusted, compassionate, professional commitment to service excellence that EMG have become renowned for.”

Backed by the firm’s client-centric values and with a highly-skilled team already in place, I’m proud to lead this expansion and look forward to the difference we can make together.”

Emma Gaudern, CEO of EMG Solicitors, added:

“The opening of our Reading office marks a key milestone in EMG’s continued growth and reflects our long-term commitment to providing specialist, high-quality legal services to clients across the UK.

With Rebecca’s leadership and the strength of our wider team behind this launch, I have no doubt the Reading office will thrive and deliver the exceptional service we’re known for.”

As a B Corp certified and top tier Legal 500 ranked law firm, EMG Solicitors’ focus remains firmly on service excellence, social impact and a people-first culture that puts both clients, colleagues and local communities at the heart of everything it does.