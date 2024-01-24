Meffys Sustainability Award 2024 – nominations open

During Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, the popular Meffys awards from the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) will, once again, feature a special sustainability award. The MEF Sustainability Award will honour those ICT companies, within the global Mobile Ecosystem, who have made sustainability an integral part of their business activities.

“Sustainability is now an essential part of doing business. Every company must do what it can to mitigate climate change. ICT companies have a two-fold role to play; they can be more environmentally friendly themselves, and they can help other businesses to reduce their impact though a variety of technology solutions. This award looks to celebrates those making a real difference.” said Dario Betti, CEO of MEF.

The MEF Sustainability Award is open to any company in the ICT ecosystem. It will be awarded to the organisation that launched or completed a sustainability initiative, ICT product or ICT service (or a combination of such) within the last 12 months. The activity must meet the following criteria: contributed directly or indirectly to CO2 emission reductions; launched in 2023; contributed to the NetZero 2030 targets; is, or can be, expanded cross border; and will inspire other companies and consumers, to change their behaviors.

Last year (2023) Vodafone won the MEF Sustainability Award, with its Vodafone’s Devices Circularity Initiative.

“Taking steps to protect our climate for future generations is vital, and this award aims to showcase, and encourage, great sustainability initiatives, which will motivate other ICT companies, and consumers, to take action. The ICT industry has the potential to help other sectors reduce emissions equivalent to 10x the carbon emissions of the entire ICT sector. Imagine the difference that could make.” said Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, initiator of MEF Sustainability activities.

“The ICT industry must take sustainability seriously. Some forward-thinking companies are already making a real difference. We want to applaud those companies and celebrate what they have achieved, partly to thank them, and partly to inspire other businesses to follow suit. We hope this year’s MEF Sustainability Award will do just that.”

All nominations are 100% confidential and should be emailed to MEFFYS@mobileecosystemforum.com. Each nomination should be submitted via a PowerPoint presentation of max 10 slides. The entry should: explain the initiative/product/service; provide evidence of Scope 1/2/3 impact; list the countries where the sustainability activity was launched; quantify the reach and impact of the initiative so far; detail -if any- the media campaigns used to support the initiatives.

The nomination deadline is Wednesday February 14th at 23.59 GMT.

A panel of three prestigious Judges will choose the overall winner.

This year the judges are:

Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, MEF Special Board Adviser

Stephanie Raymond, Association Manager, Chapter Zero Brussels

Jasper van Drenth, Senior Director Partnerships from Direct Air Capture pioneers, Climeworks

The winner will be announced live at the glittering Meffys Award Ceremony on Monday 26th February, during MWC, in Barcelona. The awards evening will be a glitzy, glamorous, red-carpet event with food, drink and entertainment plus lots more. The Meffys is the perfect opportunity to take the pulse of the latest new ideas and trends – and meet the winners in eight categories, including sustainability.

For more information about the Meffys see: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/meffys-2024/

ABOUT THE MOBILE ECOSYSTEM FORUM

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

Web: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mef

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-ecosystem-forum

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileEcosystemForum/

ABOUT GERRIT JAN KONIJNENBERG

Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg (ChapterZero trained -and Insead certified- Independent Director) is MEF EMEA Chairman Emeritus and MEF Special Advisor. GJ is Director Strategic Development Telenor Maritime, Telenor Group, after his role as Senior Vice President ISR Roaming at Vodafone VRS, Vodafone Group. As MEF Special Advisor to the Global Board, GJ will continue to support MEF’s expanding activities and drive the MEF NetZero2030 Member actions.