Meliá Hotels International, Spain’s largest hotel group, is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of INNSiDE Newcastle in early 2021. The 161-room hotel will be located in the heart of the city on the historical Quayside, offering breath-taking views across the River Tyne and an eclectic home-from-home feel for guests to explore Newcastle’s city centre.

Situated a short distance from Newcastle Railway Station and Newcastle International Airport, INNSiDE Newcastle looks forward to welcoming both national and international business and leisure travellers. For those looking to explore the local culture, the city’s celebrated Eldon Square shopping centre, The Biscuit Factory art gallery and Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art are all within walking distance from the hotel.

Each stay will be enriched with music, art and literature curated by the hotel’s local experts. The Open Living Lounge will act as the beating heart of the hotel, with the open plan lobby offering the ideal transitional space to allow guests skip seamlessly from work to play. The Open Living Lounge will serve food throughout the day with local DJs providing the perfect soundtrack for guests and visitors to relax and unwind over a post-work cocktail.

Guests and locals alike will be able to enjoy an exclusive dining experience on the Tyne, thanks to the restaurant’s floor to ceiling windows and beautiful outdoor terrace overlooking the iconic river. This space will become an exciting destination restaurant for both hotel guests and locals alike.

INNSiDE by Meliá’s philosophy ‘Stay Curious’ promises to accommodate guest’s every need and desire, providing them with a home away from home, offering the ideal work life balance. INNSiDE Newcastle will offer five multi-functional meeting spaces with maximum capacity for up to 170 banqueting, including a Big Ideas Space, full of smart, sustainable touches to inspire the unconventional. The hotel will also offer a bespoke ‘Workcation’ package for business travellers looking for convenience, comfort and flexibility.

Designed by Faulknerbrowns Architects, INNSiDE Newcastle will take architectural inspiration from iconic local landmarks such as the Tyne’s bridges, whilst the hotel’s interior will showcase a light, minimal and versatile space, featuring modern and comfortable furnishings. INNSiDE Newcastle will also be home to a well-appointed gym, complete with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment and available for guest use 24-hours a day.

Demonstrating INNSiDE by Meliá’s commitment to sustainability, single-use paper and plastic have been eliminated throughout all properties with sustainable amenities available in all rooms, along with 100% eco-friendly bedlinens and towels. INNSiDE by Meliá has hotels in 28 locations, spread across 10 countries with 13 additional properties in the pipeline. Upcoming new openings include INNSiDE Liverpool, INNSiDE Newcastle, and INNSiDE Lisbon.

As part of Meliá Hotels International, INNSiDE Newcastle will operate the global ‘Stay Safe With Meliá’ programme across the hotel, including measures to prioritise guest and staff safety during Covid-19.