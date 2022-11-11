Introducing the all-new Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ and A35 4MATIC saloon and hatchback

421hp AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ hatchback now available for £63,140 OTR, joined by A35 4MATIC starting from £45,930 OTR for the hatchback, with an A35 saloon also available.

306hp A35 4MATIC benefits from new 48-volt auxiliary power supply and belt-driven starter-generator for increased performance when pulling away.

New look front headlamps, AMG-specific radiator grille and new AMG emblem badging instead of Mercedes-Benz star with laurel wreath.

Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel including AMG steering wheel drive select mode buttons now included as standard.

Latest-gen MBUX infotainment features innovative AMG Track Pace app.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ features a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with no less than 421hp and 500 Nm of torque. Also included is the pick of the refreshed A-Class interior and exterior options, including the latest MBUX infotainment system and 10.25-inch driver displays.

AMG Track Pace is also standard on the A45 S 4MATIC+. The performance-based application is capable of showing drag times, lap times and even recording your achievements on circuits around the world.

A refreshed exterior design includes new look front headlamps, as well as an AMG specific radiator design and, new to AMG products, the AMG emblem badge on the bonnet in place of the Mercedes-Benz star with laurel wreath.

Inside, the A45 and A35 both benefit from the Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel. The wheel features a pair of rotating dials that can be used to quick select handling and engine modes. The three-stage AMG Dynamics can also be controlled without taking the drivers’ hands off the steering wheel. Inside are the familiar AMG performance seats, which can be specified in a new sage grey colour, or black MICROCUT microfiber with seams and highlights in bright orange.

New to the Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC saloon and hatchback is the 48-volt system also found in the rest of the refreshed A-Class range. The 48-volt system sees the A35 now with a total power output of 306hp and a maximum torque of 400Nm, with an additional 10kW of power from the RSG at start-up. Both the A45 and A35 feature an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8-speed gearbox.

Paint choices for the Mercedes-AMG A45 and A35 include a wide range of metallic and MANUFAKTUR options, including the stunning mountain grey MAGNO.