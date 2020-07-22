Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has launched a range of finance offers to further support the commercial vehicle community, and ensure that pricing is transparent and suitable for various budgets.

Firstly, the Citan is now available for £175 a month with a £3,616 customer advance rental, based on a 109CDI Pure L2 Van, over 36 months. The Citan is available in two different lengths with impressive loading capacity, fuel consumption of up to 62.8 mpg, and ECO start/stop functionality.

Secondly, the X-Class is priced from £250 a month with a £2,924 customer advance rental, for the X 250d 4MATIC PROGRESSIVE, and £370 a month with a £3,841 customer advance rental, for the X 350d 4MATIC POWER, over 36 months. As the first ever pickup from a premium manufacturer, the X-Class pushes the boundaries of the classic pickup – offering comfort, design, safety and connectivity in addition to an impressive load capacity of over 1,000kg and a towing capability of up to 3,500kg.

Lastly, Mercedes-Benz Vans has launched a customer cashback programme, to support businesses who are returning to work from the recent trading situation.

On selected finance products via Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, customers will be eligible for six months cashback across the Vans range. The cashback is calculated using the customer’s monthly instalment. For example, a customer monthly payment of £300 over six months would result in a cashback of £1,800.

For more information about the Citan or X-Class, including list and option prices, please visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.co.uk/vans/ .