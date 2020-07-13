Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched new ServiceCare Maintenance plans to further support customers during challenging times, helping them to budget the cost of two services for £360.00, plus VAT.

The new ServiceCare Maintenance plans consist of two services – an A service and B service and includes air filter, fuel filter, pollen filter and brake fluid – with payment either made in full at the time of purchase, or spread over 12 months, whichever is more convenient to the customer.

For Sprinter customers, the new ServiceCare Maintenance plans offer a saving of £96.00 compared to the standard price. For Vito, there is a saving of £84.00 and for Citan there is a saving of £36.00.

The ServiceCare Maintenance plans also take advantage of the out-of-hours servicing offered by Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealers at no extra cost, allowing for maximum uptime. Servicing through the Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer Network also maintains free MobiloVan roadside assistance cover, which is Europe-wide 24/7.

The plans are available for existing Mercedes-Benz Vans customers, and can be purchased up until 31 December 2020 across participating Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.co.uk/vans/en/offers-and-finance/latest-servicing-offers.