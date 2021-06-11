Following significant growth since its inception in 2017, Mercury3 Consult has expanded its business into Middlesbrough; using its experience and knowledge to bring job opportunities, skills, development and training to the Tees Valley.

Mercury3 Consult specialise in project, programme and engineering management and have appointed local Marton man Paul Jeffers to be Regional Director for the North East.

Paul, who has worked for a number of multi-national organisations in senior management positions abroad and in the UK, has a wealth of engineering, management and leadership experience in a variety of industries; from rail to oil and gas, from heavy industry to renewable energy. Paul joined Mercury3 from a director role with a major international infrastructure provider, wanting to work with a progressive company where he could utilise his skills for the benefit of the area he is passionate about.

To be central to the action in Teesside and the surrounding region, Mercury3 Consult has secured an office in Commerce House for Paul and the regionally based team to work from.

Bringing an infrastructure and transport specialism, the North East team offer a variety of services to a variety of industries; specialising in project integration, change management and programme and engineering management services.

Paul said: “We identified a brilliant opportunity to develop the business whilst helping to give back to the community we are working within. With all the investment and exciting developments planned for the Tees Valley it is something we all wanted to get involved in. I am delighted to join the team to build that offering in my own home area”.

“Over the years my career has taken me far and wide meaning it is 20 years since I had a home office in Middlesbrough. It is amazing to secure the office in Commerce House, as it is high end, in a great location and the facilities manager Christine has been brilliant with the support she has provided to us. The lift in the building offers our required accessibility, the boardroom is stunning and the fact it is close to the train station is a real bonus.”

Commerce House is a Grade II listed building finished to the highest of specs. The building has quality kitchens and facilities for tenants, along with a business lounge, boardroom, hot desking and virtual tenancy. As a keen cyclist Paul is planning on cycling to work, made possible by the building having shower facilities.

Christine Huntington is looking forward to seeing how the company develops from its new base in the renovated TS1 building. She said:

“It is fabulous to be able to support a company that wants to move into the North East bringing an innovative service that is much needed. At Commerce House we will do everything we can to support Paul and his team on their growth journey.”

Ian Watson, director of Mercury3 Consult, said of the expansion:

“Mercury3 Consult is passionate about developing a presence in the Tees Valley area. We pride ourselves on supplying ‘People Driven Project Solutions’ to our clients. With this focus we aim to bring employment and development opportunities into the local community.

“As part of our commitment, we have been working with Paul Jeffers, who is born and bred in the area. We are delighted to announce him as our Regional Director. With his help we have identified where we can support the region with our expertise. As part of our commitment, we want to partner with local charities and social enterprises and give back to the area. We recently supported Paul’s North Sea dip fundraising effort, doubling his groups personal sponsorship total to £2100 for Zoe’s Place, which is an amazing children’s charity and one we hope to do more with in the future. We are also looking to help local sports clubs including Acklam Rugby Club.”

For more information on office space contact Christine@commerce-house.co.uk and to find out more about Mercury3 Consult offering visit www.m3consult.co.uk