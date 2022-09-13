Striking new MG4 EV will offer drivers a winning combination of innovation, practicality, value and fun

MG announces an affordable compact EV without compromise, centred around four key qualities: space, technology, affordability and driving quality

Manufacturer offers its most technologically advanced EV yet, introducing its Modular Scalable Platform (MSP)

MG is announcing more specifications of its all-new, much-anticipated MG4 EV – an all-electric hatchback dedicated to offering customers space, technology, affordability and driving quality.

The all-electric hatchback range promises to offer UK customers affordable zero emissions motoring without compromise. Three specifications will be offered at launch – the MG4 EV SE Standard Range, the SE Long Range and the Trophy Long Range.

The SE Standard Range is priced from £25,995, the SE Long Range from £28,495 and the Trophy Long Range from £31,495.

As well as a modern, striking new design language, the MG4 EV will offer exceptional storage, cabin and boot space within its compact exterior dimensions thanks to its stretched 2,705mm wheelbase. Rear boot capacity is also enhanced by class-leading thin battery technology, which measures just 110mm in height.

As the first model to use the innovative new MSP, the MG4 EV will pave the way for the next generation of all-electric MGs that will feature across a wide range of forthcoming cars.

The advanced platform will offer drivers superb roadholding and engagement, thanks to 50:50 weight distribution, a rear-wheel drive configuration and a low centre of gravity afforded by the battery design and placement.

Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV Standard Range will be capable of 218 miles range on the WLTP cycle – with Long Range SE and Trophy Models capable of 281 miles and 270 miles respectively. The 64kWh battery is also capable of charging up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

Faithful to MG’s Get More approach, all MG4 EVs will have a seven-year warranty and superb levels of space and equipment as standard. The simple, elegant interior will be packed with hi-tech features, including a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen and a 7’’ driver display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

The comprehensively equipped MG 4 EV SE trim will be available with Standard Range or Long Range batteries, both equipped with the company’s MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system, automatic LED headlights and rear lights, rear parking sensors, 17’’ alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control and MG iSmart app connectivity.

Long Range SE models also include MG’s innovative Active Grille Shutter System (AGS), which regulates air flow according to vehicle requirements. This improves aerodynamic efficiency by up to 30% and can increase EV range by as much as 10%.

The MG4 EV Trophy specification will be the highest available at launch, capable of 270 miles on a single charge thanks to a Long Range battery as standard.

Trophy models will be equipped with an upgraded MG Pilot system, with the inclusion of Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). Additionally, a two-tone roof, rear privacy glass, twin aero rear spoiler, leather interior with electric driver’s seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth key, satellite navigation, 360 camera, wireless phone charging and an upgraded MG iSmart system compatible with live services are all standard.

Six colours will be available from launch, with Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl and Dynamic Red joined by two new MG colours: Camden Grey and Volcano Orange.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK, said: “Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers. We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise. The potential of the innovative Modular Scalable Platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

Full pricing and specification will be announced closer to the September vehicle launch date.

For more details about MG or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mg.co.uk