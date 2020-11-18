Leading accountancy and advisory firm MHA Tait Walker has strengthened its Board by promoting Paul Shields to Partner.

Paul is a chartered accountant with more than 22 years of experience acting for owner-managed businesses. His work sees him advising clients across a broad spectrum of industry sectors, but with a particular specialism in manufacturing and engineering and property and construction.

He initially joined MHA Tait Walker in 2007 as a Senior in the Business Services audit team and was promoted to Associate Partner in 2016.

Paul heads up the firm’s Durham office and he is also one of the founding members and a director of the Open North Foundation, a growing cohort of North East businesses which aims to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to support companies looking to recover from Covid-19.

He said: “The past year has been challenging and that’s why my role in the Open North Foundation is so important to me on a personal level. On a professional level, we are proud to continue to deliver exceptional service to all of our clients despite the challenging circumstances.”

“I am delighted to join the partnership board and am looking forward to working with the rest of the partner group and wider team to help grow the business, particularly across Durham and Wearside, where we have continued to expand our client base year on year.”

Andrew Moorby, Managing Partner said: “We are delighted to announce Paul’s promotion as he is an excellent addition to the partnership here at MHA Tait Walker.

“His extensive experience, in-depth expertise and commitment to doing a great job for clients and working with his team exemplifies the qualities we look for in our team and which we bring to our clients across a wide range of sectors.”

MHA Tait Walker now has a total of 11 partners across its six offices. In total, the firm employs more than 160 people.