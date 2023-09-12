Miller Homes Community Fund Opens This Week for Teesside Applications

A popular community fund offered by leading housebuilder Miller Homes is inviting a new set of applications as it marks its first anniversary.

Originally launched in autumn 2022, £10,000 has already been donated so far, with a wide variety of Teesside charities, community groups and schools benefitting.

“We have really enjoyed reading the applications on the last two occasions although it has been tough deciding who to make the donations too,” said Donna Clark, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It has been incredibly pleasing to see how the donations have been utilised and the positive impact they have had in our communities.”

Applications are now being welcomed and will close on 25th October 2023.

Groups can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2,000. The donation should be to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.

Donna continued; “There are so many amazing groups making such a difference in communities across Teesside and, being able to help ensure this work continues is something that our whole team feel is fantastic for our region.”

Hartlepool Pools Youth Football Club was one of the most recent beneficiaries. Andrew O’Brien, Coach at Hartlepool Pools Youth Football Club commented; “Our club provides a great opportunity for children in the Hartlepool community to enjoy playing football, make valuable friendships and learn to enjoy team sports.

“This donation from Miller Homes has helped us to purchase vital equipment so that we can protect the future of the club and continue to provide this important facility for the children in our local community.”

The fund will focus on causes that are linked to education, promote wellbeing, promote the environment, and encourage participation in sport.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund per annum, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

To make an application to the Teesside Miller Homes Community Fund visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/commuity-fund –

Please follow and like us: