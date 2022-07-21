One of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers, Mobile Mini UK , shares its journey to a safer and better workplace for all employees, supported by life-saving mobile-first inspection app, iAuditor.

With a fleet of over 40,000 portable units across 16 strategically placed sites throughout England, Scotland and Wales, Mobile Mini offers the largest UK-wide provision of site accommodation and secure storage solutions. With approximately 2000 high-risk lifts a week, in addition to heavy-duty transporting, repairing, fabricating, fitting and welding, Mobile Mini’s enviable safety record remains amongst the best in the industry, due to every employee upholding the highest possible standards of operational excellence, reinforced by state-of-the-art operations technology.

iAuditor, a mobile-first inspection app, has contributed to the improvement of Mobile Mini’s operational standards over recent years and transformed a manual paper-based process of identifying hazards into an efficient, digital and mobile-friendly operation. The existing process required daily, weekly and monthly inspections by staff who were unable to relay this information immediately, resulting in a lack of real-time visibility of what was happening on the ground. Since introducing iAuditor, employees at Mobile Mini have been able to immediately capture and upload evidence from every location across the UK, even without WIFI, allowing senior management to respond to health and safety risks and evolve accordingly to eliminate hazards and avoid incidences occurring in the future.

With the power to capture and report on the go, Mobile Mini has since incorporated iAuditor into new procedures, including Spanning Display Screen Equipment (DSE), fire risk assessment, COVID-19 return-to-work checks and pre-lift risk assessments for trucks and heavy-duty machinery. A large percentage of yard drivers, yard operatives, branch managers and members of the safety team are now leading an accident-free vision, regularly using iAuditor for vital checks alongside ad-hoc issue reporting, creating accountability and visibility in the organisation.

In recognition of his efforts as a pioneer for the use of technology in driving safety, Andy Himsworth, SHEQ Advisor and Trainer at Mobile Mini, was recently shortlisted in The SHE Awards for Health & Safety Manager of the Year. He said, “iAuditor helps make compliance easy for everyone. It’s at the heart of our continual commitment to a workplace where every employee goes home safe.”

In addition to Andy’s accolade, Mobile Mini, headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, recently received a North East Business Award for its COVID-19 response and the SHEQ team celebrated receiving highly commended by the British Safety Council for its approach to conducting audits, both facilitated by iAuditor. The business has also invested heavily in life-saving defibrillator equipment for all branches, Mental Health First Aider Training for 7 % of all employees and new safety features installed on an upgraded fleet of crane-mounted trucks.