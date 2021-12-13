Fast-growing North East developer Modo Bloc has launched a construction business to support its expansion plans.

The ambitious Newcastle developer has established Modo Bloc Construction to help accelerate some of its new residential and commercial developments across the region.

The first is the construction of three, five-bedroom luxury homes at Stannington, near Morpeth, Northumberland. Dave Hansell, the site manager for Modo Bloc Construction, reveals that already one of the £595,000 homes has sold ‘off plan’.

This housing project is a joint venture with property developer Ollie Stapleton who is also acting PM on the Stannington site.

Early in the new year Modo Bloc Construction is due to start work on the conversion of a former care home in Forest Hall, Newcastle, into a 12 apartment hotel.

For Modo Bloc, this would represent the latest move into this sector having already developed and opened Chelmsford Lofts, a stylish 8-flat aparthotel in Sandyford, Newcastle earlier this year.

This £1.5m Chelmsford Lofts development – originally three tired flats which had to be gutted, extended and refurbished – has proved popular with people booking weekend ‘staycations’ and booking longer corporate stays for work.

George Jenkins, MD of Modo Bloc, explained: “With the growing volume of work, we needed to better control costs and quality. Once we have the management team in place, the new construction business will allow us to push on and manage the projects we have.

“We have a lot of exciting projects on the go or set to start next year. The new business will allow us to manage those up to around £2m in build value. For the larger projects we will continue to seek to work with experienced, medium-sized construction businesses around the region.”

Modo Bloc has a number of development sites in Ouseburn Valley, overlooking the River Tyne, including a £28m residential project, due to go into planning soon.

George Jenkins added: “Our future projects are getting larger and more substantial. Modo Bloc has ambitious growth plan, and we just need to see planning authorities show the same ambition and vision for some of our cities and towns.”

Over the last two years, Modo Bloc has pipelined over £60m worth of developments. George Jenkins explained that he and his team have moved on from student accommodation and small refurbishments to larger residential conversions along with building new homes and land development.

He added: “I look forward to building more homes and developing more land to increase my pipeline even further. We’re always looking at interesting investment and development options in the North East and beyond.”