TaleWorlds Entertainment announced today that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the anticipated sequel to their acclaimed game Mount & Blade: Warband, will be released in Early Access on 31st March, 2020. The game will be available for purchase through Steam, Epic Games Store, and TaleWorlds website, for $49.99/€49.99/£39.99.

TaleWorlds feels that the time has come to bring players on-board through an Early Access release to work alongside the studio in bringing Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord to completion. TaleWorlds are more than familiar with this type of release after helping to pioneer Early Access as a release method with their original title, Mount & Blade, and are confident that this approach is of great value to the quality of the final product.

More information about what to expect from Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s Early Access will be shared shortly before the release.