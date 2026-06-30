Muckle LLP strengthens construction team with appointment of contentious construction specialist

Leading law firm for business, Muckle LLP, has strengthened its growing construction team with the appointment of experienced contentious construction specialist Claire Cutmore.

Claire rejoins the firm as a partner with more than 25 years of experience in construction law, having previously worked at Muckle 11 years ago before moving on to national law firms.

She joins one of the largest purely construction-focused legal teams in the North East. The eight-strong team, led by Adam Aston, head of construction, advises clients on both non-contentious and contentious construction matters.

The team supports projects from inception through to completion, helping clients with everything from drafting and negotiating contracts to resolving disputes when issues arise.

Claire’s appointment adds further depth to Muckle’s contentious construction offering at a time when demand for specialist legal support is increasing across the sector.

With regulations such as the Building Safety Act bringing greater scrutiny and responsibility to construction projects, businesses are increasingly seeking expert legal guidance to manage risk, avoid disputes, and resolve issues quickly when they arise.

Muckle’s construction team has enjoyed another strong year despite ongoing economic pressures, billing more than £1m in the last financial year.

The team acts for a wide range of public and private sector clients, including Tees Valley Combined Authority, Teesside International Airport, McAleer & Rushe and Organon, the global pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Cramlington.

Adam Aston, head of construction at Muckle LLP, said: “Claire is a fantastic addition to the team. She brings a huge amount of experience and expertise in contentious construction work, which complements the strengths we already have within the team.

“We’ve continued to grow despite challenging market conditions because clients value specialist legal advice that is practical, commercial and supports projects from start to finish.

Claire Cutmore said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Muckle. It’s a firm I know well, and I was keen to come back to work in the North East and be part of a growing team with such a strong reputation in the construction sector.

“There is growing demand for contentious construction support, particularly as regulation evolves and projects become more complicated, and clients need lawyers who understand both the legal and commercial pressures they face. Being able to help

clients navigate disputes and avoid issues escalating can make a significant difference to the success of a project.”