Urbana appoints Michael Holloway as Director of London office

Sheffield-headquartered planning and development consultancy Urbana has appointed Michael Holloway as director of its London office, marking a significant step in the company’s ambition to expand its presence in the capital.

The move builds on more than 13 years of delivery, supporting complex planning projects nationwide for clients including Capital&Centric, Peel Land, Miller Homes, Sheffield Hallam University, Southampton City Council, Harworth Group, Encyclis and Packaged Living amongst others.

Michael’s appointment aligns with Urbana’s occupation of a new London base at Tide Bankside and is reflective of the consultancy’s continued growth in the south, where it has recently supported flagship projects across several London boroughs and within the home counties.

Michael has been delivering major regeneration and urban extensions since 2013, with a background that includes consultancy and client‑side roles, most recently at Tarmac. His established relationships with clients, local authorities and key stakeholders across London and the south east will support Urbana’s next phase of growth.

Commenting on his new role, Michael Holloway said:

“I’m incredibly excited to join Urbana as director. What drew me to the role are the existing foundations – a strong pipeline, active projects already underway, and a client base built on genuine relationships.

“Having worked client-side as well as in consultancy, I know how much it matters to work with advisors who focus on practical outcomes and making things happen. That’s exactly the culture here, and this is a fantastic opportunity to help unlock the next stage of development for the business.”

Adam Murray, Urbana Owner and CEO, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Mike to the team. He brings valuable expertise and strong industry relationships that will help us to continue growing our client base and deliver exceptional projects in the south of England. Mike perfectly aligns with our values of clarity, candour and results, and I’m confident he will play a pivotal role in the next chapter of our story.

“The appointment formalises something that has been building for years. Urbana’s presence in the south east has grown organically out of the same principles that have shaped our reputation in the north – straight-talking advice, trusted partnerships and an unrelenting focus on deliverability.

“As a business we are unapologetically top-heavy – our directors lead the charge to deliver for clients and I’m excited for Mike to do so too.”