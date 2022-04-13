Bentley Orlando commissions a space-themed Bentayga Speed

Cypress exterior accented with Orange Flame

Interior theme includes Galaxy stone fascias and waistrails blending seamlessly with a unique fluted interior

Orange micro-piping matches exterior highlights

Naim for Bentley speaker grilles finished in satin black

Individual personalisation requests double in first quarter of 2022

Mulliner Design team complete 100 requests this year so far

(Crewe, 17 March 2022) Bentley Orlando has used Mulliner’s extensive capability to produce a bespoke space-themed Bentayga Speed for one of its customers. Using feature content from Mulliner’s personal commissioning guide and a number of bespoke elements, the resulting Bentayga Speed is a stunning individual example of the craftsmanship associated with Mulliner.

The exterior paint shade of Cypress is famously familiar from the launch of the first generation Continental GT in 2003. The dark metallic grey with subtle green undertones creates a dark, stone-like exterior, with visual presence increased by the use of Blackline Specification – replacing all exterior brightware with gloss black version. Orange Flame accents to the gloss carbon fibre Styling Specification take inspiration from comet dust trails racing across the night sky, and add a bright contrast to the Cypress paintwork. The combination provides a unique backdrop for the bespoke interior.

Inside the beautifully crafted cabin, the first individual feature visible when opening the doors are the illuminated treadplates depicting planets orbiting a solar system. The eye is quickly drawn to the Orange bezels surrounding the Galaxy Stone fascias set into the dashboard and mirrored on the door waistrails. The smooth bright surfaces contrast the dark grey tactile stone emphasising the highly bespoke nature of this customer commission.

The cabin is trimmed in Beluga and Porpoise, providing a dark, night-sky-esque backdrop for the accents of colour. Unique satin black speaker grilles, of the class leading ‘Naim for Bentley’ sound system, discreetly hide in the shadows, with the Naim centre badges illuminated like stars in the night. The unique and bespoke fluting in the door recesses can also be seen emanating from the bright orange Bentley seat emblem towards the outer edges of the shoulder area. Orange micro piping trails the seat edges and encircles the floor-mats.

The largest splashes of Orange can be found nearest the driver, like solar eruptions. The centre spoke of the steering wheel and gear lever are the brightest areas within the interior, both trimmed in beautiful contrast hide.

Joseph Wierda, Bentley Orlando General Manager, comments:

“The Space Coast in central Florida has long been established as the world’s gateway to explore the universe above, so space travel and exploration were the perfect themes to inspire this unique car. Just as space is limitless, the opportunities for customisation with the Mulliner design team were only limited by our collective imagination.”

Bentley’s in-house bespoke and personalisation division – Mulliner – has already completed 100 unique design requests for 2022, a doubling of demand in comparison to the previous year. 2021 saw the success of the dedicated Mulliner Design team as they completed their 1000th bespoke commission since inception seven years ago. The extensive portfolio includes coachbuilt cars, Blowers, limited editions and an incredible array of individual customer projects.

The pace of growth has increased at the start of 2022, with continuing demand of individual personalisation of Bentleys across the model range.

Paul Dickinson, Head of Mulliner Commercial, comments:

“The rise in popularity of our bespoke commissioning service is testament to the skills of both our Mulliner Design team and the craftspeople working tirelessly to deliver any request. Our Personal Commissioning Guide is the launch pad for so many customer journeys, and this space-themed Bentayga Speed is a stunning example of what’s possible.”

‘Rocket-like’ Performance

The Bentayga Speed takes the Bentayga’s extraordinary abilities to new levels, utilising the 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers peak power of 635 PS (626 bhp). Effortless acceleration is always guaranteed thanks to 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque, available as a plateau from 1,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm.

With exceptional performance, comfort and handling, maximum speed is 190 mph (306 km/h), while the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint is delivered in 3.9 seconds.

To use this power with ease the Bentayga Speed is equipped with four on-road Drive Dynamics modes: Comfort at one extreme, Sport at the other and with Bentley mode – the balanced recommendation of Bentley’s chassis team in Crewe – alongside a Custom mode for customers who opt to create their own driving set-up.

Uniquely, the Sport mode has been calibrated to enhance response from the W12 engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission, together with the air suspension system and Bentley Dynamic Ride. The effect is a more dynamic and engaging drive.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. This system instantly counteracts lateral rolling forces when cornering and ensures maximum tyre contact to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling. Recalibration of Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system – whereby the car lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in – has made Bentayga Speed even more responsive to drive.

The Bentayga Speed’s optional carbon ceramic brakes are the largest and most powerful brakes available from Bentley, with a maximum braking torque of 6,000 Nm and engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1,000 °C. They also provide a weight saving of more than 20 kg over iron brakes.

Bentayga’s Successful Launch

The first generation Bentayga was launched in 2016 with customer deliveries soon after. Since then, the Bentayga has defined the luxury SUV sector. Over this time Bentley has introduced three further powertains and in 2020 the second generation was revealed.

By the start of 2022 approximately 28,500 Bentaygas have now been produced. The Bentayga remains Bentley’s best-selling model, and has expanded the luxury SUV sector exactly as the Continental GT did, when launched in 2004. For the Bentayga, maybe the sky is not the limit.