Ford engineers composed the drive sounds of all-electric Mustang Mach-E using science fiction movies as a reference

Inspired by Mustang Mach-E’s electronic oscillations, musician Matthew Dear created the hypnotic “New Breed” track, adding to Mustang’s already rich history in music

DUNTON, Essex, Sept. 2, 2020 – The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E sounds like a sci-fi fantasy – so much that it inspired Detroit-based electronic music artist Matthew Dear to transform its sound into song.

Inspired by classic 80’s sci-fi cinema, Ford sound designers worked with the studio Ozone Sound to craft electronic sounds that can be heard inside and outside of the Mustang Mach-E while the car is moving.

That piqued the interest of Dear, a founding member of world-renowned electronic music label Ghostly International and originator of the “Hands Up for Detroit” anthem. Dear used the synth-heavy sounds to create “New Breed,” a hypnotic electronic arrangement that’s distinctly Mustang Mach-E.

“The idea of remixing the sounds from the Mustang Mach-E was immediately interesting because I’ve always considered myself to be a ‘sound tinkerer,’” said Dear. “But after I got to actually hear and experience the digital propulsion sounds that Ford created, I was sold on the project. The sounds are cooler than I thought they’d be — cinematic and sci-fi — and all the noises the car makes have a sense of modern musicality. Creating “New Breed” was a new experience and I think the song — like the car — takes its passengers on a voyage.”

Since its debut, Mustang has been synonymous with music featuring in a number of classic songs. With “New Breed,” Mustang Mach-E ignites a new generation of Mustang in music. Give the track a listen and see how Ford and Matthew Dear made the piece a reality by watching a short documentary here.

The track “New Breed” is streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, YouTube or where you listen to music.

https://sym.ffm.to/themustangmachematthewdear