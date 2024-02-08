National Apprenticeship Week: Introducing Emily

Meet Emily Carter, 18; she tells us more about her route into an apprenticeship at Osbit, everything from what attracted her to the company, to her future career aspirations.

When did you join Osbit?

I joined Osbit around 6 months ago in July 2023. I originally applied through the TDR Training & Apprenticeships programme who put me forward for an interview. After finding out more about the company and the opportunities it offers, it was a no-brainer for me.

What initially attracted you to an apprenticeship?

During my time in school, I never had much enthusiasm for the academic side of education; I always leaned towards the practical aspect. Choosing to study 3D design at GCSEs was a choice I thoroughly enjoyed, and it ultimately influenced my decision to pursue a level 3 course in manufacturing and engineering.

What I love most about the course is the diversity of the problems that I solve and delving into mechanical principles and CAD.

How are you finding things so far?

Since starting my apprenticeship, I’ve felt a lot more confident as a person. It has allowed me to work with a range of different people within the business, all with varying levels of experience. Everyone is really friendly, and I’ve enjoyed getting involved in some new and exciting projects with the engineers. It’s been quite intense so far, but I’ve gained lots of knowledge and I still have so much more to learn which is exciting.

How do you see your career developing?

My goal is to finish my apprenticeship here at Osbit and hopefully get a degree in engineering. I’m really looking forward to what the future holds as I have already learned so much during my time here.

Why is Osbit a great place to work?

I had a few different options on the table before starting my apprenticeship at Osbit, but what attracted me here was its company culture and vast amount of interesting projects. There is a real supportive atmosphere in the office, and I love the problem-solving elements I get to be involved in. The company’s flat structure has meant I’ve been able to learn from people with all different levels of experience, giving me a chance to grow and making me much more confident as a person and in my professional life.