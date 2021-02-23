Grace House, are delighted to be launching their very own business club, ‘Network for Good’.

The charity, who have been based in Sunderland for over 10 years provide services for disabled children aged 0-25 years and family carers living with them across our region.

The business club launch comes in the wake of what has been a very difficult time for many charities, with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting their fundraising and many services having to be adapted to enable them to continue providing essential support to their families.

Corporate fundraiser, Laura Forbes, had the initial idea of bringing businesses together to not only provide excellent networking opportunities for members but to also help with mentoring, training and to inspire business within the group, whilst they can also support a fantastic local charity.

In addition to the networking opportunities, by joining the Network for Good club, businesses will also receive a bespoke membership award, support via the members-only social media groups and use of the Network for Good logo for use on their marketing materials.

The initial online launch event, held on Friday 19th March, will be open to all businesses, enabling attendees to find out more about the club and of course, network with fellow delegates, with future events scheduled for members only.

Laura commented, “I am thrilled to be launching the business group and hope it benefits our members in a time when we all need to support each other. We very much rely on the support and kindness of businesses and this has been made more evident during the last year. Their support enables us to keep on providing our families with the services they depend upon; this is now even more critical with many children and carers feeling more isolated due to lockdown restrictions.

With the Network for Good business club, we aim to give something back to our supporters by providing excellent networking opportunities, workshops, and support networks, they will even have the opportunity to be guest speakers at our events! I’m really excited about our launch event and look forward to growing the club throughout the North East.”

For more information on the Network for Good business club or you would like to discuss how to support Grace House, please contact Laura Forbes on 0191 435 2085 or email LF@gracehouse.co.uk