Fully electric New 500 UK media campaign starts today, 1st June

‘Spark Something Beautiful’ messaging designed to bring awareness and celebration of the natural world

New 500 receives up to 199 miles of range on one charge and suite of luxurious technologies and safety options

Jacob Collier, five-time Grammy award winner, recreates Peggy Lee’s ‘I Love Being Here With You’ track drawing inspiration from the New 500

Soundtrack created from Jacob’s journey of discovery and experience from the driving seat of New 500

View a teaser of the TV spot here: https://youtu.be/_9HDKq1Exnw

Created in collaboration with Universal Music Group

Fiat will showcase its fully electric New 500 in an all-new campaign airing from today named ‘Spark Something Beautiful’. The film and soundtrack collaboration with 26-year-old British star, Jacob Collier acts as the inspiring soundtrack to the New 500, bringing a personal and modern twist to the original Peggy Lee song, ‘I Love Being Here With You’.

The tagline of the campaign ‘Spark Something Beautiful’ stems from the joyful driving experience of the New 500 and the feeling of reconnecting with the outside world enhanced by the quiet electric motor.

Andrea Lo Presti, Fiat UK Marketing Manager said: “This campaign really shows off the New 500 in its best light bringing the brand’s fun personality and commitment to a sustainable future to audiences across the UK. We are excited to explain the car’s capabilities in a creative, beautiful way across all forms of media.”

The fresh and artistic campaign will go live firstly across Fiat’s social channels from today (1st June), closely followed by TV broadcast and out-of-home spots from the beginning of July.

The New 500 is the first fully-electric vehicle from Fiat and provides a raft of best-in-class features such as Level 2 Autonomous Driving (ADAS) technologies, a variety of battery options and a substantial driving range of up to 199 miles – the longest range of any electric city car on the market today.

The car boasts 85kW fast charging, enabling the battery to reach 80 per cent range in just 35 minutes and, more impressively, 30 miles in around five minutes.

The 500’s seats on Action, Passion, and Icon trims are made from Seaqual® yarn which contains both upcycled marine and land plastic. As much as 10 per cent of these plastics have originated from the sea, which shows Fiat’s commitment to helping the environment.

A five-time Grammy award winner, Collier has previously collaborated with artists such as Coldplay, Hans Zimmer, Tori Kelly, and Pharrell Williams. As well as being extremely talented both musically and creatively, Jacob has a strong compass towards the environment and sustainability.

For further details on New 500 visit: https://youtu.be/_9HDKq1Exnw