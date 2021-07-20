Wesellanycompany.com has appointed a new Head of UK Operations, Mark Taylor, to oversee the next stage in the company’s expansion plans.

The Gateshead based online business selling marketplace has enjoyed steady growth in recent years and the appointment is a significant sign of the business selling market improving post-covid.

Barry Gill, founder of wesellanycompany.com said “Mark has the experience of growing a team in a start-up environment and expanding into international markets which will be key to the next stages of our growth.

He continued, “His enthusiasm and forward-thinking ideas will transform the business from an online advertising platform to the most proactive business selling marketplace in the world”.

Joining wesellanycompany.com from a leading UK Research & Development tax consultancy, Mark’s previous experience as a Global Business Development Manager in the data and technology field was key to his appointment.

In the coming weeks wesellanycompany.com will launch a series of new services aimed at making it the most proactive business selling marketplace, connecting more buyers and sellers than ever before.

These include improved solutions to help insolvency practitioners with the accelerated sales of distressed businesses, a free business directory to connect anyone involved in the sale of a business and enhanced business selling support for off-market and high-value business sales.

Mark added, “It is an exciting, yet challenging role to be undertaking. We have ambitious plans for the business, and I am looking forward to driving it forward through the next stage of growth”.