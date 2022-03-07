Newcastle-based property firm The Hanro Group has announced senior appointments as it looks to develop and expand its investment and development operations.

Newcastle University graduate, Gagan Jagpal has been recruited as portfolio manager, bringing more than seven years’ commercial property experience to the role. Jagpal, who joins the firm from Cushman & Wakefield, will work alongside Laura Lloyd, who steps-up to take on new responsibilities as head of portfolio, and Iain Rollingson, head of property management.

The appointments come as The Hanro Group looks to focus on office development projects in Newcastle and Sunderland as well as the strategic management of its growing commercial property portfolio.

Gagan Jagpal said: “It’s an exciting time for Hanro and the wider commercial property sector and I look forward to working closely with the team to continue to develop the business. The portfolio has grown steadily in recent years, and Hanro maintains excellent relationships with tenants which I look forward to contributing to. We have a number of investment and development projects in the pipeline which combine to make the outlook very rewarding.”

Welcoming the promotions, managing director Adam Serfontein said Hanro is investing in the best industry talent, to help the firm achieve its ambitions. He added: “We are very pleased to welcome Gagan to The Hanro Group. Gagan has already established an excellent reputation in the property sector and will be an important addition as we expand our presence across the region and build on our reputation for portfolio management and delivering innovative and sustainable development projects.”

The appointments come at a time of significant progress for Hanro Group’s ambitious project to convert the former Gilbridge police station in Sunderland into modern flexible office space as part of a £3.5 million redevelopment initiative.

Sunderland-based building and civil engineering firm Brims Construction has been appointed as the main contractor to undertake the refurbishment in a move to transform the exterior and interior of the ‘brutalist’ style concrete-clad building into a modern, flexible working environment with attractive common areas.

Due for completion before the end of this year, a range of office suites – ideal for SME occupiers – starting from 500 sq. ft. will be available with the support of Bradley Hall’s Sunderland office, which has been appointed as letting agent for the scheme.

Hanro’s new head of portfolio, Laura Lloyd added: “We have an extensive and varied volume of work spread right across the portfolio, including asset management, development and investment and I very much look forward to working with Gagan who brings invaluable experience to the role.”