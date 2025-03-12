New Autonomous World Speed Record set with Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20

AI-Driver of Politecnico di Milano Sets New Autonomous Speed Record

with Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 Coupe, reaching 197.7 mph (318 km/h),

during the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, at Kennedy Space Center.

Cape Canaveral, Fla. (USA), March 3, 2025 – Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) and Politecnico di Milano, Italy’s largest scientific-technological university, have joined forces with Maserati and 1000 Miglia Experience Florida to carry out an ambitious high-tech initiative during the renowned competition’s stop in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The activity is part of MOST – Italy’s National Center for Sustainable Mobility, which drives research, innovation, and infrastructure development to create scalable solutions for eco-friendly transportation.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge has returned to the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility (LLF) at the Kennedy Space Center to set a new autonomous driving world record. The LLF facility is one of the world’s longest runways at 15,000 feet (2.8 miles) and the historic location for NASA Space Shuttle landings. Once primarily used for government operations, the LLF has evolved into a vibrant hub for aerospace innovation, research, manufacturing, and testing.

Development of the AI driver software was completed by the PoliMOVE-MSU team – part of the performance division of AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous of Politecnico di Milano). The Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 Coupé, guided by artificial intelligence from Politecnico di Milano and modified to run autonomously, reached 197.7 mph (318 km/h) autonomously and with no human driver on board. This surpasses the previously held absolute record for an autonomous car of 192.8 mph, set by Indy Autonomous Challenge and PoliMOVE at the same location in April 2022 with an IAC AV-21 racecar. The achievement represents a huge leap forward in high-speed autonomous driving development and showcases how the learnings of high-speed autonomous racing can transfer to streetcars.

The Maserati MC20 Coupe of the Indy Autonomous Challenge and driven by the robo-driver from the Politecnico di Milano, previously held the record for the fastest autonomous production car, reaching 285 km/h (177 mph) at the Piacenza Military Airport track in November of 2024. This vehicle has once again raised the bar, demonstrating extraordinary innovation and technology from Italy.

“These world speed records are much more than just a showcase of future technology; we are pushing AI-driver software and robotics hardware to the absolute edge. Doing so with a streetcar is helping transition the learnings of autonomous racing to enable safe, secure, sustainable, high-speed autonomous mobility on highways”, said Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indy Autonomous Challenge and Aidoptation BV.

Thanks to tests conducted with the Maserati MC20, the Indy Autonomous Challenge, together with the team of researchers from the Politecnico di Milano, has once again pushed autonomous technology to the limit, analyzing the behavior of the vehicle under the extreme conditions of the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center. This achievement demonstrates the robustness and reliability of the algorithms developed for autonomous driving.

“The goal of high-speed tests is to evaluate the behavior of robo-drivers in extreme conditions. These AI systems have been tested in production vehicles at legal road speeds in the Indy Autonomous Challenge races since 2021. The AIDA team used this test to push the boundaries of autonomous driving, improving safety and reliability. Conducted in controlled environments without a human driver, the test assesses the AI’s stability, robustness, and reaction time, ultimately enhancing safety for low-speed urban mobility situations”, explains the Scientific Director of the project and Director of the Department of Electronics, Information, and Bioengineering at the Politecnico di Milano, Prof. Sergio Matteo Savaresi.

Once the record-breaking test was completed, a second Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible continued its American journey by joining the convoy of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. This vehicle from the Politecnico di Milano – already a key participant in the 2023 edition of the historical 1000 Miglia race where it covered approximately 60 km in autonomous mode across Italy – will now parade on the roads of the United States, showcasing the excellence of Italian research.

“The 1000 Miglia has never been just a race; it is a journey through history, a symbol of innovation, and a tribute to Italian automotive excellence. The synergy between the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida and the groundbreaking autonomous driving technologies developed by the Politecnico di Milano represents an extraordinary step forward in the future of mobility. Seeing a Maserati MC20—an icon of Italian design and performance—pushing the limits with artificial intelligence is proof that tradition and future can coexist. This first edition in Florida marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 1000 Miglia, bridging the gap between heritage and the frontiers of innovation.”, commented Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA USA, the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.

The presence of the Maserati MC20 Cielo in this context represents not only a link between past and future, but also the evolution of mobility, projecting Italian engineering into new international scenarios.

The collaboration between the Indy Autonomous Challenge and the Politecnico di Milano, supported by Maserati and 1000 Miglia Experience Florida, marks a fundamental step in autonomous driving experimentation, laying the groundwork for new technological advancements and accelerating the development of advanced technologies for the commercialization of autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems. The goal is to solve real-world challenges, push the boundaries of innovation, and enhance safety and performance in both motorsports and urban and commercial transportation.