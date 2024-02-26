New Bayon: A stylish SUV with class-leading practicality

Hyundai Bayon provides roomy interior and large boot space for style-conscious and practical buyers

The stylish SUV has been upgraded with a robust new design, and refreshed interior

Updated crossover SUV offers features that make it stand out in its segment, including a 10.25-inch digital cluster and multicolour ambient lighting

UK specification to be confirmed

Offenbach, 18 January 2024 – Hyundai Motor has unveiled the new Bayon with a bold and robust design. The extensive list of intelligent connectivity and safety features that make it stand out in the B-SUV segment has also been refined with interior and tech upgrades.

Robust new look

The new Bayon boasts a sharp and distinctive design, in a crossover SUV body type designed specifically for Europe. A front LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights) bar has been integrated to create a Seamless Horizon light signature. The shape and pattern of the front bumper, as well as the radiator grille, have been enhanced to create a bolder and more rugged appearance. The rear also features a redesigned bumper, while newly designed 16- and 17-inch wheels have been added.

Bayon has been praised for a stylishly cool design that elevates it from the crowd, achieved through unexpected and eye-catching proportions and strong graphic features. At the front, the newly designed grille opens at the bottom, creating a solid stance. On the side, a dynamic shoulder provides a wedge-shaped look. To the rear, arrow-shaped lights underline the pillar dynamics, creating a wide stance with their far-out position. Overall, angular lines, triangular shapes, and horizontal lines in both the vehicle body and the light architecture emphasise width and give Bayon a strong, modern appearance.

A total of nine exterior colours are available, including four new colours: Lumen Grey Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Vibrant Blue Pearl. An optional two-tone roof in Phantom Black is also available with several exterior colours.

Advanced connectivity and technology

In line with Hyundai’s customer-centric approach, new Bayon offers advanced connectivity technology. Its state-of-the-art digital cockpit and top-line infotainment features have been made even better, thanks to the introduction of Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates.

Customers now benefit from a 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster, with a separate 10.25-inch Audio Visual Navigation Screen (AVN) screen as standard. New Bayon continues to offer features that were already popular in the previous version, such as the optional 10.25-inch configurable digital cluster with different graphics, depending on the drive mode, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and the latest update to Bluelink® telematics.

Two USB-C ports – one in the front and one in the rear – make it easier to even charge simultaneously the latest tech devices. The front USB-A port also allows data transfer, enabling occupants to connect their phone to the vehicle’s infotainment system. A premium Bose sound system completes the package, promising occupants a high-quality listening experience thanks to its eight speakers – including a subwoofer.

Enhanced interior lighting

New Bayon features a roomy, well-lit interior, with a strong focus on maximising front and rear passenger comfort, and a large boot space. The refreshed model has replaced lightbulbs with LED technology for increased in-car illumination, from optional LED Room/Map and Sunvisor lamps, and has the option of multicolour front ambient lighting technology, which enables passengers to adjust the colour of the interior lighting to fit their mood.

State-of-the-art safety

A number of semi-autonomous driving features set new Bayon, the smallest member of Hyundai’s SUV family, apart from its competitors. Lane Following Assist (LFA) works to keep the vehicle centred in its lane. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) first sounds an alarm, then, if necessary, applies the brakes to prevent a collision from occurring. This feature includes car, pedestrian, and cyclist detection, as well as Junction Turning, which can apply the brakes to prevent a collision with an oncoming car when turning at an intersection. Another advanced feature, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), uses data from the vehicle’s navigation system to adjust speed autonomously when driving on a highway or expressway.

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) uses multiple sensors positioned around the car to monitor corners and, if another vehicle is detected, a visual alert appears on the exterior mirrors. Where necessary, BCA acts on the differential brake to avoid a collision or reduce the impact damage. Bayon also includes several features that gently redirect the driver’s attention when their focus slips. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) analyses driving patterns to help detect drowsy or distracted driving. This system works in tandem with Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), which alerts the driver when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving forward.

Bayon now features second-generation eCall based on the 4G network, which automatically alerts emergency services if the vehicle’s airbags are deployed in case of an accident. Alternatively, occupants can also activate this feature with the press of a button.

