TWO experienced beauty therapists have opened a new studio in Newcastle.

Laura Charlton used to work at Novellus Beauty in Jesmond, which Lucy Adair owned and ran – but now the friends have launched a new venture, Danu Studios on Hoults Yard.

The pair met at Newcastle Airport, where Laura still works in the duty-free area. Lucy worked for Virgin Atlantic, where she was an in-flight beauty therapist working in First Class on flights where her celebrity clients included pop legend Robbie Williams, Sex in the City’s Kim Cattrall and pop group McFly.

“A year ago I was so busy at Novellus I needed to bring someone else in – and that was Laura, who I’d met through work. The business kicked on again and we needed more space so we decided to go into partnership and open our own studio,” explained Lucy.

Cramlington-born Lucy entered the beauty industry after gaining a beauty therapy qualification from North Tyneside College. She worked at some of the region’s top hotels and spas before travelling the world as a therapist on luxury cruise ships. Lucy then left the seas for the skies – working for Virgin Atlantic for six years.

She returned home to Tyneside to set up Novellus.

Laura, from Wallsend, worked for a global corporate entertainment and events company before focusing on becoming a beauty therapist – and her work at Newcastle Airport.

Now the pair have created a fresh and modern studio in The Clock Tower at the heart of Hoults Yard.

“We looked at loads of places, but I knew the Yard as my nephew used to work here and I’d been to Ghetto Golf. We came for a look round and were sold – everyone was so friendly and supportive, while the huge amount of parking was a big thing for us too,” explained Lucy.

The salon is now open every day, including Sundays, and late-night appointments are also available.

A full range of treatments is available, including body treatments, manicures and pedicures, facials, eyebrows and tinting, lash extensions, hair removal, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion and peels.

A wide range of Million Dollar treatments are on offer, including The Million Dollar Facial, Million Dollar Dermaplane, Million Dollar Mask Treatment and Million Dollar Hand Rejuvenation.

A wide range of Guinot facials are also available, as are Guinot Mirific body treatments, and a variety of massages including hot stones full body massage, pregnancy massage, aromatherapy back massage and Swedish back massage.

Make-up treatments include bridal and prom/graduation and Danu Studios also provides a semi permanent make-up service, including lip blush, eyeliner/lash enhancement, powdered brows and colour boost/maintenance.

The salon can also provide a spray tan service.

“One of our favourite treatments is The Million Dollar Facial – we work very closely with the Million Dollar team and offer several of their treatments. We’re looking to widen our treatments and would like to introduce even more advanced treatments such as tattoo removal,” explained Lucy, who is also studying a teaching qualification so she can also deliver beauty therapy classes.