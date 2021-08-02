New X5 and X6 Black Vermilion Edition, limited to 50 units across the UK and Ireland

Frozen Black exterior colour, kidney bars with red signature, 22” Orbit Grey alloy wheels and full Merino leather upholstery

New BMW X7 M50i Frozen Black Edition limited to just five units in the UK and Ireland

Includes exclusive Frozen Black exterior paint and 22” Orbit Grey alloy wheels

All three Editions are available to order now with deliveries from September 2021.

At the forefront of the BMW X model range, the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7 offer a high level of comfort and luxury with supreme performance and advanced dynamic handling capabilities. The new BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion Editions feature exclusive kidney bars with red signatures, and the BMW X7 M50i Frozen Black Edition combines impressive options into an exclusive package.

In 2020, every eighth new BMW model delivered was a BMW X5, X6 or X7 with 250,000 units sold worldwide.

Particularly striking: The BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion edition.

The focus of the Black Vermilion edition is the clever design integrating red accents onto a Frozen Black exterior body colour; the BMW double kidney grille with model-specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic special paint finish. On the BMW X6 Black Vermilion, this visual highlight is expressed in combination with its Iconic Glow kidney grille.

Elsewhere, the model features Orbit Grey matt, 22” M light-alloy wheels in Double Spoke designed exclusively for this edition, BMW laser lights, M Sport exhaust system (excluding X5 xDrive45e), sun-protection glass, extended high-gloss Shadow-line exterior trim, red high-gloss M Sport brake callipers and model-specific front and rear aprons.

An exclusive BMW Individual piano black, Fineline crafted, Edition logo on the cupholder cover is offered as standard in the interior of the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion Edition. Also included is an M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner, a crystal glass application known as Crafted Clarity, and front Comfort Seats with active seat ventilation offering a multitude of adjustment options and exceptional levels of comfort.

BMW Individual full leather trim in Merino Black is offered as standard, and additionally enhanced by edition-specific red contrast stitching for both the driver and front passenger seats. The edging on both the front and rear floor mats is also finished in red and inside the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, the red accents are also to be found on the rear seats.

On top of the Edition’s standard equipment, customers will have the option to select from a number of optional extras, including Comfort Pack which offers comfort access, front and rear heated seats and heat comfort system and Comfort Plus Pack which additionally offers four-zone automatic air conditioning, soft-close doors and front massage seats.

Entertainment Pack, Technology Pack, which includes Head-up display and gesture control, and Technology Plus Pack, which also offers driving assistant professional, driver recorder and parking assistant plus, are available optionally.

A number of additional single options including acoustic glass, Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, Skylounge panoramic glass sunroof and a towbar are also available.

The BMW X5 Vermilion Edition starts production at BMW Plant Spartanburg from August 2021, with 50 units destined for the UK and Ireland markets.

BMW X7 M50i Frozen Black Edition – individual and expressive.

The new BMW X7 M50i Frozen Black Edition includes BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Black metallic, Orbit Grey Matt 22” BMW Individual light alloy wheels in Y Spoke and M Sport brake in high-gloss black. Also offered as standard are BMW Laser lights, M Sport exhaust system, sun-protection glass, extended high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and black high-gloss M Sport brake callipers.

The interior of the BMW X7 M50i Frozen Black Edition offers a discreetly elegant atmosphere thanks to the M Alcantara Anthracite roof liner and the crystal glass application Crafted Clarity.

In addition to the Edition’s standard equipment, customers will be able to select from a number of further options including Comfort Plus Pack, which offers five-zone automatic air conditioning, front massage seats, heat comfort system, rear side window blinds and ambient air. Technology Plus Pack, which offers Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound audio system and driving assistant professional, Entertainment Pack and Ultimate Pack are also available optionally.

A number of additional single options including Executive drive suspension, Skylounge panoramic glass sunroof, travel and comfort system and a towbar are also available.

The X7 M50i Frozen Black Edition will be limited to just five units across the UK and Ireland markets and the Edition starts production at BMW Plant Spartanburg, from August 2021.

Both the BMW X5 and BMW X6 Black Vermilion and BMW X7 Frozen Black Editions are available to order from BMW Retailers nationwide now, with first deliveries in September 2021.