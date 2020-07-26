Black Storm Brewery has released the latest in their limited edition 12 Beers range. Beer No10 is Mojito Lager, packed with real lime, mint and rum.

To produce the beers for the range Black Storm has worked with independent craft breweries around the country. The branding and artwork for the cans, by independent illustrators, has been designed and coordinated by brand and design agency Wonderstuff.

The illustration for each can reflects the ingredients or flavours, or where the beer was made.

Paul Alderson, director of Wonderstuff commented: “We first worked with Black Storm founder Paul Hughes to develop the brand, visual identity, beer packaging and vehicle liveries for the brewery in readiness for launch in 2017.

“We’ve now worked on several Black Storm ranges designing the branding, labelling for cans and bottles and promotional materials. For the 12 Beers range we’ve had the pleasure of working with some amazingly talented people in our design community to bring the cans to life.”

The beers in the Black Storm Brewery 12 Beers range so far are:

1 Pink Champagne – Green Duck Brew Co / Illustrator: Sleep Sparrow

2 Alliance – Fallen Acorn Brewing Co / Illustrator: Andy Tuohy

3 Onesies & Cuddles – Frisky Bear Brewing Co / Illustrator: Dale Crosby

4 Cherry ‘The King’ Lawler – Top Rope Brewing / Illustrator: Jason Hollis

5 Gentleman of Letters – Autumn Brewing Co / Illustrator: Ciaran Glöbel

6 Shakedown – Tyne Bank Brewery / Illustrator: Dan Underwood

7 Expressions of the Emotions in Banana – Darwin Brewery / Illustrator: Dan Griffin Hayes

8 Pourquoi Si Bleu – Fallen Acorn Brewing Co / Illustrator: Amy Pearson

9 Carve Out Some Fun – Frisky Bear Brewing Co / Illustrator: PAPERFACE

10 Mojito Lager – Full Circle Brew Co / Illustrator: Aleesha Nandhra