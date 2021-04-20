Homebuyers in Fenham can get a great deal by opting for a new-build house rather than an older property in the area.

Bellway’s North East division is building a range of new detached homes at The Grange, off Grange Road, which compare favourably with similarly-sized properties for sale in the neighbourhood.

According to Rightmove, sales of detached properties in Fenham over the last year had an overall average price of £345,708, whereas the four-bedroom detached Scrivener house type at The Grange is priced from just £329,995.

Bellway is delivering a total of 39 detached homes at The Grange. The houses are part of the housebuilder’s Artisan Collection, a flagship range of homes created from years of customer feedback and which combine traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques.

The first homes at The Grange will be ready for their new owners to move into this summer.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “Buying a new-build home has become increasingly popular among homebuyers at various stages of the property ladder as it is often a great-value option when compared to buying an older home.

“Buyers are also drawn to the many added benefits of buying new, including the hassle-free process of buying a home with no previous owner or sales chain, as well as the higher energy efficiency that comes with a modern property.

“When purchasing a new home at The Grange, buyers can also enjoy the process of personalising their new home, by choosing their own high-quality fixtures and fittings.

“We are currently building a range of sought-after four and five-bedroom private properties at The Grange, situated just 10 minutes’ drive from the city centre and its great choice of shops and leisure and entertainment facilities.

“A five-bedroom Draper showhome is available to view by appointment only at the development, in line with current restrictions.”

There is currently a selection of four and five-bedroom detached homes for sale at the Grange, with prices starting from £329,995.

For more information visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 448 9604.

