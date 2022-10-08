New Citroën C5 Aircross launches in the UK today (Tuesday 30 August), featuring a bold new look, innovative features and a new model line-up.

Available with an efficient Plug-in Hybrid powertrain, or with advanced petrol and diesel engines.

Plug-in Hybrid versions offer up to 38 miles of Equivalent All Electric Range (EAER WLTP Combined) – with BIK rates as low as 12%.

New C5 Aircross is available in ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series Edition’ trims, with prices starting at just £26,930 MRRP OTR.

New Citroën C5 Aircross officially launches in the UK today (Tuesday 30 August). With a fresh new look, updated trim levels and additional features, New C5 Aircross is available with a Plug-in Hybrid powertrain that delivers up to 38 miles of electric-only range (EAER WLTP Combined) on a single charge. Recommended ‘On The Road’ prices for New C5 Aircross start from £26,930, or at £35,835 for the Plug-in Hybrid versions.

New C5 Aircross has been updated with a new front-end design, featuring an alternative interpretation of the Citroën brand’s V-shaped LED light signature. The upright front grille adds to the robust stance of the vehicle. The rear is enhanced too, with a more angular design to the light clusters – to match the new styling at the front of the vehicle.

To ensure New C5 Aircross remains the benchmark for comfort in the C-SUV segment, the model comes – as standard – with Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension, latest-generation Citroën Advanced Comfort® Seats and an interior layout with unparalleled cabin space. The Advanced Comfort® suspension system – which remains exclusive to Citroën – uses Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® to absorb bumps in the road and to keep passengers comfortable.

The newly designed Citroën Advanced Comfort® Seats feature a core of high-density foam and an additional 15mm top layer of memory foam to ensure maximum comfort and support for the driver and passengers alike. On selected versions, the Advanced Comfort® Seats come with a six-way electric adjustment to help you find the ideal seating position. A range of new interior ambiences feature premium materials that make New C5 Aircross a comfortable and relaxing place to be, so all occupants feel at home wherever their journey takes them.

New Citroën C5 Aircross also comes with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a new 10-inch high-definition touchscreen that is positioned higher up on the dashboard to ensure the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

New C5 Aircross is available in three trim levels, ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series Edition’. PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel 130hp internal combustion engines are available across the range, paired with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox. ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series Edition’ models are also available with a Plug-in Hybrid drivetrain that combines a 180hp petrol engine, an 80kW electric motor and an eight-speed electrified auto gearbox – delivering 225hp and up to 38 miles of electric-only range (EAER WLTP Combined). With emissions as low as 32g/km CO 2 , New C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid versions qualify a Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax rate of just 12% – making them ideal for fleets, businesses and user choosers.

SENSE PLUS

‘Sense Plus’ models come with 18-inch diamond cut bi-tone ‘Pulsar’ alloy wheels, Class A-rated tyres and electrically-operated and heated door mirrors, complete with LED approach lighting. The front and rear lights feature LED technology for better visibility, while inside, all models feature the large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new 10-inch touchscreen, with Citroën Connect Nav satellite navigation. The ‘Wild Black’ interior ambience features the new Advanced Comfort® Seats trimmed in black fabric and leather-effect cloth.

All ‘Sense Plus’ models also come with Citroën Advanced Comfort® Suspension, while safety is improved via Active Safety Brake with video assistance, Collision Risk Alert, Active Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Information with Intelligent Speed Adaptation. The City Camera Pack adds front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

SHINE

Plug-in Hybrid variants are available from the ‘Shine’ trim level upwards. All ‘Shine’ models feature a Dark Chrome Colour Pack and Citroën Airbump® inserts that helps protect the vehicle in the event of minor accidents or impacts. ‘Shine’ models also see the interior upgraded to the ‘Urban Black’ ambience with black Alcantara® and leather-effect cloth.

Safety is enhanced via the Drive Assist Pack, which adds Blind Spot Monitoring and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality on automatic and Plug-in Hybrid versions.

C-SERIES EDITION

‘C-Series Edition’ models boast a distinctive Anodised Bronze Colour Pack and ‘C-Series Edition’ badging around the vehicle to make them really stand out. The roof is painted Perla Nera Black for a bi-tone finish and features a panoramic glass sunroof to let more light into the cabin. The stylish look of ‘C-Series Edition’ models is completed by the 19-inch diamond-cut bi-tone ‘Art’ alloy wheels.

The interior is further upgraded to the ‘Metropolitan Black’ ambience, which features black ‘Claudia’ leather and leather-effect trim. Safety is enhanced via the Drive Assist Pack that comes with Highway Driver Assist – which is a level 2 semi-autonomous technology combining Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go) and Active Lane Keeping Assist – to take the stress out of motorway driving.

NEW CITROËN C5 AIRCROSS RANGE & PRICING

