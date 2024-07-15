New Continental GT Speed launch date confirmed

The new Continental GT Speed – the most powerful Bentley ever created – will be launched at 16:00 BST on Tuesday 25 June

Fourth-generation Continental GT to be first Bentley to use new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm

50 miles (80 km) of electric range, and WLTP CO 2 figure under 50 g/km*

208 mph (335 km/h) top speed, confirmed with setting of unofficial “underwater speed record” in the longest and deepest subsea road tunnel in the world

(Crewe, 18 June 2024) Bentley’s new, fourth-generation Continental GT Speed will be launched at 16:00 BST on Tuesday 25 June.

Delivering 782 PS and 1000 Nm of torque, combined with 50 miles (80 km) of electric-only range and a CO 2 figure (WLTP) of under 50 g/km, the new Continental GT Speed marks a significant step forwards for Bentley. Not only will it be the most powerful Bentley road car in the company’s 105-year history, its introduction marks an important milestone in Bentley’s Beyond100 journey to be the leader in sustainable luxury mobility with the availability of a plug-in drivetrain across all model ranges. It naturally retains the handcrafted luxury and exceptional materials that are synonymous with all Bentleys.

The latest generation of chassis technology – including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and new, advanced dual-valve dampers create the most dynamic Bentley yet and the first ‘everyday supercar’ in the segment. A new design and a new suite of technology complete the latest generation of the car that has come to define the modern Bentley.

To prove its performance credentials, Bentley will also announce on 25 June that the new Continental GT Speed has recently claimed an unofficial “underwater speed record”, reaching its top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h) in the longest subsea road tunnel and deepest tunnel of any kind on the planet – the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway. A film showcasing the tunnel run will be released at the moment of launch.

Originally unveiled in 2002, the Continental GT started the rebirth of Bentley. The car was to transform the business, catalysing a ten-fold increase in sales and redefining Bentley for the modern era.

A second-generation Continental GT was unveiled in Paris in 2010, with orders being taken from October and deliveries beginning at the start of 2011. The second generation launched with the W12, but was followed by a new 4.0 litre V8 option that was introduced in 2012. A third generation followed in 2018, based on a new and purpose-built platform and with a new engine, new suspension, new electrical architecture, new technology and new interior and exterior designs – together defining a new benchmark for the now highly competitive luxury GT sector.