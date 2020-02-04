Animmersion, the Middlesbrough-based visualisation and immersive technology company, has announced that co-founder Dominic Lusardi is taking on a new role in the business with fellow co-founder Samuel Harrison becoming Managing Director.

This will allow Dominic, who remains as a Director and major shareholder, further time to focus his future efforts in supporting the development of the growing digital cluster in the North East. Dominic is well known for his interest and commitment to the region and digital sector and this will become his primary focus.

In his role as Managing Director, Samuel will be supported by recently appointed Business Development Director Steve Carpenter to maintain the continued expansion of the business in its core UK and international markets.

Together Samuel and Dominic have established the business as one of the UK’s leading digital visualisation experts. With more than a decade’s experience in producing cutting edge, interactive, experience-driven solutions it operates in sectors including offshore energy, engineering and process as well as in the heritage and attractions market.

With a team of talented and experienced designers, artists and software engineers, Animmersion provides a range of animation, immersive virtual and augmented reality, holographic and interactive technologies to support customer projects.

Prior to co-founding Animmersion in 2006, Samuel was a Senior Virtual Reality Designer at Teesside University. He has been instrumental in the growth of Animmersion, managing key clients in the UK and United States alongside the implementation of new technology solutions and the skills development of the company’s workforce.

Samuel said: “We have built a talented and creative team at Animmersion and with the broad depth of skills and expertise across the team we are in a great position to continue our strong growth trajectory, both in our core markets and in the wider digital sector.

“As Managing Director, I will be maintaining the high levels of innovation and quality for which the company has gained its reputation, working with the team to secure new UK and international work and in continued collaboration with Dominic to strengthen our role as an influencer in the evolution of the digital sector in the region.”

Dominic said: “We have successfully established Animmersion in our target industries. Animmersion now has a very strong base for further growth at home and overseas. As a continuing major shareholder and Director I look forward to participating in Animmersion’s long-term growth and success.

“Looking forward, my focus will now be on working with other organisations and industry stakeholders, including supporting those that are earlier in their business development journey than Animmersion, and supporting the development of the wider digital sector in the region.”