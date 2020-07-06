Two members of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team have got creative in lockdown together, continuing their rigorous exercise regime by using a MINI 3-Door Hatch as an integral part of their training.

Sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens, 29, and brakeman Nimroy Turgott, 27, have been keeping up their fitness by building their own weight-lifting equipment in the garden and, in place of the prowler they’d be using at the gym, have instead been pushing their MINI up and down a private road in Peterborough for resistance training.

Recognising the dedication of the duo and with summer just beginning, MINI UK have upgraded their training wheels to a MINI Convertible Cooper, wrapped with the unmistakeable colours of the Jamaican flag so they can continue to drum up support wherever they go.

Shanwayne said “MINI have always been a part of my life – I currently own a 1992 Austin Mini and my fiancé owns the MINI 3-Door Hatch we’ve been using to train with, so we are extremely excited to have the new convertible training wheels. It gives us even more motivation to achieve our goals and we’re grateful that MINI UK has recognised the hard work and focus we have put into our training over the lockdown period. ”

Currently training to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as well as various competitions across North America and Europe this season, the team’s next major event will be the World Championships in Lake Placid NY in February 2021.